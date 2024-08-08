Buffalo Bills game today: 2024 Bills schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Buffalo Bills game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Bills will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Bills schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Bills game today?

There is not a Buffalo Bills game today. The next Bills game arrives on Saturday, August 10, against the Chicago Bears. The Bears vs Bills game starts at 1:00 PM ET on NFL Network.

When is the next Buffalo Bills game? Saturday, August 10 Who are the Bills playing? Chicago Bears Where are the Bills playing? Highmark Stadium What time does the Bills game start? 1:00 PM ET What channel is the Bills game on? NFL Network Where can we stream the Bills game? NFL+

When do the Bills play?

What time is the Bills game?

Where are the Bills playing?

What channel is the Bills game on tonight?

How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

How many wins do the Bills have?

The 2024 Bills schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Bills’ record was 11-6. This earned them a playoff berth, where Buffalo lost in the Divisional Round 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where are the Bills in the standings?

The 2024 Buffalo Bills regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team won the AFC East division.

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here you can find the latest Buffalo Bills depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Bills offense depth chart

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Shance Buechele

Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Shance Buechele Running Back: James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Darrynton Evans, Frank Gore Jr.

James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Darrynton Evans, Frank Gore Jr. Fullback: Reggie Gilliam

Reggie Gilliam Wide Receiver: Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KJ Hamler, Andy Isabella, Chase Claypool, Tyrell Shavers, Justin Shorter, Bryan Thompson, Lawrence Keys, Xavier Johnson

Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KJ Hamler, Andy Isabella, Chase Claypool, Tyrell Shavers, Justin Shorter, Bryan Thompson, Lawrence Keys, Xavier Johnson Tight End: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris, Tre’ McKitty, Zach Davidson

Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris, Tre’ McKitty, Zach Davidson Left Tackle: Dion Dawkins, Tylan Grable, Richard Gouraige

Dion Dawkins, Tylan Grable, Richard Gouraige Left Guard: David Edwards, La’El Collins, Kevin Jarvis, Keaton Bills

David Edwards, La’El Collins, Kevin Jarvis, Keaton Bills Center: Connor McGovern, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Will Clapp

Connor McGovern, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Will Clapp Right Guard: O’Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Mike Edwards, Gunner Britton

O’Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Mike Edwards, Gunner Britton Right Tackle: Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark, Travis Clayton

Bills defense depth chart

Left Defensive End: Greg Rousseau, Dawaune Smoot, Casey Toohill, Kameron Cline

Greg Rousseau, Dawaune Smoot, Casey Toohill, Kameron Cline Nose Tackle : DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, Eli Ankou, Gable Steveson

: DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, Eli Ankou, Gable Steveson Defensive Tackle: Ed Oliver, DeWayne Carter, Deshawn Williams, Brandon Deen

Ed Oliver, DeWayne Carter, Deshawn Williams, Brandon Deen Right Defensive End: A.J. Epenesa, Von Miller, Javon Solomon, Kingsley Jonathan, Rondell Boythroyd

A.J. Epenesa, Von Miller, Javon Solomon, Kingsley Jonathan, Rondell Boythroyd Weakside Linebacker: Matt Milano, Dorian Williams, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Joe Andreessen, Shayne Simon

Matt Milano, Dorian Williams, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Joe Andreessen, Shayne Simon Middle Linebacker: Terrel Bernard, Nicholas Morrow, Baylon Specter, Deion Jones

Terrel Bernard, Nicholas Morrow, Baylon Specter, Deion Jones Left Cornerback: Christian Benford, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown

Christian Benford, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown Strong Safety: Taylor Rapp, Cam Lewis, Kareem Jackson, Kendall Williamson

Taylor Rapp, Cam Lewis, Kareem Jackson, Kendall Williamson Free Safety: Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Mike Edwards, Dee Delaney, Terrell Burgess

Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Mike Edwards, Dee Delaney, Terrell Burgess Right Cornerback: Rasul Douglas, Kaiir Elam, Keni-H Lovely

Rasul Douglas, Kaiir Elam, Keni-H Lovely Nickelback: Taron Johnson, Daequan Hardy, Te’Cory Couch

Bills special teams depth chart

Kicker: Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass Punter: Sam Martin

Sam Martin Long Snapper: Reid Ferguson

Reid Ferguson Holder: Sam Martin

Sam Martin Kick Returner: KJ Hamler, Daequan Hardy, Ty Johnson, Darrynton Evans

KJ Hamler, Daequan Hardy, Ty Johnson, Darrynton Evans Punt Returner: KJ Hamler, Andy Isabella, Lawrence Keys

Buffalo Bills stats

With the 2024 Bills regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Bills stats leaders.

Passing Yards: Josh Allen (4,306)

Josh Allen (4,306) Passing Touchdowns: Josh Allen (29)

Josh Allen (29) Interceptions: Josh Allen (18)

Josh Allen (18) Rush Attempts: James Cook (237)

James Cook (237) Rushing Yards: James Cook (1,122)

James Cook (1,122) Rushing Touchdowns: Josh Allen (15)

Josh Allen (15) Receptions: Stefon Diggs (107)

Stefon Diggs (107) Receiving Yards: Stefon Diggs (1,183)

Stefon Diggs (1,183) Receiving Touchdowns: Stefon Diggs (8)

Stefon Diggs (8) Tackles: Terrel Bernard (143)

Terrel Bernard (143) Sacks: Leonard Floyd (10.5)

Leonard Floyd (10.5) Interceptions: Rasul Douglas (4)

Buffalo Bills injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Buffalo Bills injury report.

The Buffalo Bills haven’t had to release an injury report yet. Tommy Doyle is on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Where do the Buffalo Bills play?

The Bills currently play at Highmark Stadium, which is located in Orchard Park, New York.

What time do gates open for the Bills game today?

Gate opening times for Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium always open two hours before kickoff.

Buffalo Bills schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Buffalo Bills preseason games.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 10 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM NFL Network August 17 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 7:00 PM WIVB August 24 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM WBAL-TV

2024 Buffalo Bills schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Buffalo Bills schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 8 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM CBS 2 September 12 @ Miami Dolphins 8:15 PM Amazon 3 September 23 Jacksonville Jaguars 7:30 PM ESPN 4 September 29 @ Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC 5 October 6 @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 6 October 14 @ New York Jets 8:15 PM ESPN 7 October 20 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 8 October 27 @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX 9 November 3 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 10 November 10 @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 11 November 17 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 12 BYE 13 December 1 San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC 14 December 8 @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX 15 December 15 @ Detroit Lions 4:25 PM CBS 16 December 22 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 17 December 29 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 18 TBD @ New England Patriots TBD TBD

Buffalo Bills scores

Date Matchup August 10 Bills , Bears August 17 Bills , Steelers August 24 Bills , Panthers

Buffalo Bills record by year