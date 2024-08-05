Philadelphia Eagles game today: 2024 Eagles schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Philadelphia Eagles game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Eagles will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Eagles schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there an Eagles game today?

There is not a Philadelphia Eagles game today. The next Eagles game arrives on Friday, August 9, against the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles vs Ravens game starts at 7:30 PM ET on local channels.

Related: See where Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lands in Sportsnaut’s QB Rankings

When is the next Philadelphia Eagles game? Friday, August 9 Who are the Eagles playing? Baltimore Ravens Where are the Eagles playing? M&T Bank Stadium What time does the Eagles game start? 7:30 PM ET What channel is the Eagles game on? LOCAL/COZI Where can we stream the Eagles game? NFL+

Related: NFL games today: Is there a Philadelphia Eagles game today?

When do the Eagles play?

The Eagles will play on Friday, August 9, against the Baltimore Ravens.

What time is the Eagles game?

The Eagles game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, August 9.

Where are the Eagles playing?

The Philadelphia Eagles’s next game will take place in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl odds

What channel is the Eagles game on tonight?

The Eagles’s next game will be broadcast on COZI. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

How many wins do the Eagles have?

The 2024 Eagles schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Eagles’ record was 11-6. This earned them a playoff berth, where Philadelphia lost in the Wild Card Round 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related: NFL scouts anticipate MVP-like season for Saquon Barkley with Philadelphia Eagles

Where are the Eagles in the standings?

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team finished second in the the NFC East division.

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here you can find the latest Philadelphia Eagles depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Eagles offense depth chart

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee, Will Grier

Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee, Will Grier Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Kenneth Gainwell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Kendall Milton, Lew Nichols

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Kenneth Gainwell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Kendall Milton, Lew Nichols Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Parris Campbell, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata, Jacob Harris, John Ross, Griffin Hebert, Austin Watkins Jr, Shaquan Davis

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Parris Campbell, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata, Jacob Harris, John Ross, Griffin Hebert, Austin Watkins Jr, Shaquan Davis Tight End: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah, Albert Okwuegbunam Jr, E.J. Jenkins, Kevin Foelsch

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah, Albert Okwuegbunam Jr, E.J. Jenkins, Kevin Foelsch Left Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Anim Dankwah

Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Anim Dankwah Left Guard: Landon Dickerson, Trevor Keegan, Brett Toth

Landon Dickerson, Trevor Keegan, Brett Toth Center: Cam Jurgens, Dylan McMahon, Nick Gates

Cam Jurgens, Dylan McMahon, Nick Gates Right Guard: Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessy, Max Scharping

Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessy, Max Scharping Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Darian Kinnard, Laekin Vakalahi

Related: Are the Philadelphia Eagles projected to make the playoffs this season?

Eagles defense depth chart

Defensive End: Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Gabe Hall

Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Gabe Hall Nose Tackle: Jordan Davis, P.J. Mustipher

Jordan Davis, P.J. Mustipher Defensive Tackle: Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker IV

Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker IV Left Outside Linebacker: Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, Jalyx Hunt, Julian Okwara

Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, Jalyx Hunt, Julian Okwara Weakside Linebacker: Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr, Shaquille Quarterman

Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr, Shaquille Quarterman Middle Linebacker: Devin White, Oren Burks, Ben VanSumeren, Brandon Smith

Devin White, Oren Burks, Ben VanSumeren, Brandon Smith Right Outside Linebacker: Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith Jr, Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson, Terrell Lewis

Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith Jr, Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson, Terrell Lewis Left Cornerback: Darius Slay Jr, Isaiah Rodgers, Josh Jobe, Parry Nickerson

Darius Slay Jr, Isaiah Rodgers, Josh Jobe, Parry Nickerson Strong Safety: CJ Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, Sydney Brown, Andre’ Sam

CJ Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, Sydney Brown, Andre’ Sam Free Safety: Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum, Mekhi Garner

Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum, Mekhi Garner Right Cornerback: Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Zech McPhearson

Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Zech McPhearson Nickelback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tyler Hall, Shon Stephens

Eagles special teams depth chart

Kicker: Jake Elliott

Jake Elliott Punter: Braden Mann

Braden Mann Long Snapper: Rick Lovato

Rick Lovato Holder: Braden Mann

Braden Mann Kick Returner: Isaiah Rodgers, Will Shipley

Isaiah Rodgers, Will Shipley Punt Returner: Britain Covey, Cooper DeJean, Isaiah Rodgers

Related: Top 10 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates heading into NFL training camps

Philadelphia Eagles stats

With the 2024 Eagles regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Eagles stats leaders.

Passing Yards: Jalen Hurts (3,858)

Jalen Hurts (3,858) Passing Touchdowns: Jalen Hurts (23)

Jalen Hurts (23) Interceptions: Jalen Hurts (15)

Jalen Hurts (15) Rush Attempts: D’Andre Swift (229)

D’Andre Swift (229) Rushing Yards: Najee Harris (1,035)

Najee Harris (1,035) Rushing Touchdowns: Jalen Hurts (15)

Jalen Hurts (15) Receptions: A.J. Brown (106)

A.J. Brown (106) Receiving Yards: A.J. Brown (1,456)

A.J. Brown (1,456) Receiving Touchdowns: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (7)

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (7) Tackles: Reed Blankenship (113)

Reed Blankenship (113) Sacks: Haason Reddick (11)

Haason Reddick (11) Interceptions: Reed Blankenship (3)

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Philadelphia Eagles injury report.

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t had to release an injury report yet. But Le’Raven Clark and McCallan Castles are on injured reserve. The Eagles also have Sydney Brown and Cooper DeJean on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Related: Jalen Hurts NFL MVP odds

Where do the Philadelphia Eagles play?

The Eagles currently play at Lincoln Financial Field, which is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What time do gates open for the Eagles game today?

Gate opening times for Philadelphia Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field are as follows: The Pepsi Plaza, located at the North end of the stadium, will open three hours before Eagles games. Club and Suites open two hours before Eagles games. Inner stadium gates open 90 minutes before the start of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Philadelphia Eagles preseason games.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 9 @ Baltimore Ravens 7:30 PM COZI August 15 @ New England Patriots 7:00 PM NBC August 24 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM NBC

2024 Philadelphia Eagles schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Philadelphia Eagles schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 6 Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM Peacock 2 September 16 Atlanta Falcons 8:15 PM ESPN 3 September 22 @ New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 4 September 29 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX 5 BYE 6 October 13 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX 7 October 20 @ New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX 8 October 27 @ Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM CBS 9 November 3 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20 PM NBC 10 November 10 @ Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS 11 November 14 Washington Commanders 8:15 PM Amazon 12 November 24 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM NBC 13 December 1 @ Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM CBS 14 December 8 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 15 December 15 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM FOX 16 December 22 @ Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 17 December 29 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX 18 TBD New York Giants TBD TBD

Philadelphia Eagles scores

Date Matchup August 9 Eagles , Ravens August 15 Eagles , Patriots August 24 Eagles , Vikings

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Who will the Eagles draft in 2025?

Philadelphia Eagles record by year