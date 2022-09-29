Regardless of the ups and downs in the 2022 season, the Eagles still managed to squeeze out a playoff berth. Now led by a hungry Jalen Hurts and a weak division, the Eagles may have a shot at getting to the playoffs once again. Eagles fans just hope they don’t face Tom Brady and the Bucs in the first game.

Most of the Eagles 2022-23 season can be watched on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Now let’s break down which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the Philadelphia Eagles games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Current deals

Sling TV: Half off your first month

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months

Our preferred service: Watch Philadelphia Eagles games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Want the most affordable, easy way to watch the Eagles? Sling TV is our preferred option this season. You’ll get access to local games on Fox or NBC along with every Monday Night Football game on ESPN.

At only $35 per month, you can get either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan which both have decent sized channel lists for the cost. However, for fans looking to watch the NFL, we recommend the Blue plan. If you can’t decide which one is better for you, there’s also the option of combining the two packages for $50 per month — plus, you’ll still get 50% off your first month.

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent streaming services to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. With any Hulu + Live TV plan, you get the entire on-demand library of movies, shows, and originals, as well as 75+ live TV channels. You even get access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free. All at a starting price of $69.99 per month.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is the next best option when it comes to watching the Eagles. Ranging from $70-$150 per month, the service is slightly more expensive. But you’ll get what you pay for. Luckily, DIRECTV STREAM offers a five-day free trial to test the service first. There’s also a deal right now to get $40 off your first two months with any plan.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV is a solid option for any sports fan. The streaming service has every major channel so customers get each prime-time NFL game along with most local channels. You’ll never miss a chance to watch your hometown team. The Spots Plus add-on is also available, which will give you access to a variety of other sports channels. All four plans also come with a seven-day free trial to let you try the service before making a monthly commitment.

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV looks to make things simple with just one main plan. You’ll get to watch over 85+ channels and a variety of on-demand movies and shows for just $64.99 per month. YouTube TV is also offering a promotion right now to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) and an extended free trial.