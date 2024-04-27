New York Jets gamble on star developmental QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft has largely been about getting the New York Jets’ offense on the right track, ensuring Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers had everything necessary to thrive in their first full season together in the Big Apple.

First they spent their top pick on offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, then Jets GM Joe Douglas prioritized adding a receiver and a running back in Rounds 3 and 4, drafting Malachi Corley and Braelon Allen.

But the fifth round was a bit different. When the Jets had a chance to spend their fourth pick, New York selected Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis 171st overall. Not only did the Jets take a QB, they traded up to do so, sending the 185th and 190th picks to Philadelphia just so they could secure Travis.

Travis, on joining the Jets, “It’s a freakin dream come true.”

Travis was a star for the Seminoles in college, winning the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Florida State was the lone undefeated team heading into the College Football Playoff, but Travis’ season-ending leg injury led the bowl committee to omit the Seminoles from their final four.

Yet, Travis is expected to be healthy by the start of the 2024 season, giving him a chance to receive feedback from his new teammate who also happens to be a four-time MVP.

Injury aside, Travis is still considered a long-term project who may never develop into anything more than a backup quarterback. However, this is a player who always overcame obstacles on his way to becoming a star talent at Florida State, and it shouldn’t shock anyone if he found a way to do the same thing in the pros too.

Travis improvises well, using his advanced mobility to his advantage, and he has a strong enough arm to make all the throws at the NFL level, too. Of course, like all young prospects, he still has a ways to go, working on timing, pre-snap diagnosis, and decision-making before seeing the field. But with Rodgers board and Tyrod Taylor on deck, Travis won’t be forced into action any time soon.

