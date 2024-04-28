Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Evaluating the hits, misses and potential gems, including Brock Bowers

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft is history and the Las Vegas Raiders, led by new general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce, navigated the crucial roster-building exercise with a clear plan — though not without some surprises. The team had notable needs going into the draft, particularly at quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback.

While they did address most of those needs, to a certain degree, their self-stated “aggressive” approach to finding another signal-caller did not materialize. That decision could haunt them if the second-year pro Aidan O’Connell or journeyman veteran Gardiner Minshew don’t play at a level high enough to help the Raiders win. Despite not solving the quarterback equation, the Raiders made some picks that are immediate upgrades to their roster for 2024 and should give Raider Nation some things to get excited about.

Where the Raiders hit on picks

Brock Bowers, Tight End from Georgia – Round 1, Pick 13

Chosen 13th overall, Brock Bowers from Georgia stood out as one of the most skilled pass catchers in the draft. Recognized for his explosive style of play and versatility on offense, similar to NFL standout George Kittle, his impressive performance at Georgia, including 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns, demonstrates his game-changing ability. Even though it didn’t address an urgent need for the team, selecting Bowers at No. 13 could give the Raiders a potent offensive weapon that adds a new and important wrinkle to what offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can scheme for this coming season.

Brock Bowers really is Baby Gronk pic.twitter.com/2u9Keq2BeE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2022

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Guard from Oregon – Round 2, Pick 44

Perhaps this is the most Raiders of the Raiders’ pick. Focusing on strengthening their team in the trenches and addressing their needs on the offensive line, the Raiders nabbed Jackson Powers-Johnson, the 2023 Rimington Award winner. Although He is known for his impressive skills as a top center, Telesco has already said Powers-Johnson will play right guard for the Raiders in 2024. Powers-Johnson’s strong personality and tough and aggressive style of play will fit perfectly with Pierce’s vision of what he wants from his players. His ability to play multiple positions adds versatility to the Raiders lineup, making him a valuable addition to fortifying the offensive line.

Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson has a hamburger named after him at Elk Horn Brewery in Eugene. The class' top-rated center breaks down his signature sandwich: 🍔 pic.twitter.com/d3KzByMrUa — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) March 2, 2024

The misses — at least for now

DJ Glaze, Offensive Tackle from Maryland — Round 3, Pick 77

DJ Glaze, an offensive tackle from the University of Maryland, was picked in the third round but seemed like a bit of a stretch for the Raiders. While he has potential, his early selection raises concerns about missed opportunities to address more pressing needs (several more highly ranked tackles were available at this pick), with better-fit players chosen later. Glaze has size and the ability to play guard, perhaps more so than tackle, which raises the question of why the Raiders chose two guards in the first three picks with their need at right tackle. Perhaps they do see Thayer Munford Jr. as the long-term solution there.

Decamerion Richardson, Cornerback from Mississippi State, Round 4, Pick 112

Decamerion Richardson is seen as a prospect with great physical attributes but inconsistent performance in making plays on the ball. The Raiders’ decision to invest in his potential and focus on talent development shows their willingness to nurture raw skills under their coaching staff for long-term benefits. Richardson has the size and raw ability, but the Raiders need an outside corner now to play the opposite outside corner position to compliment Jack Jones on the other side. Richardson does add depth, and clearly, they like his upside.

Blessed to be a Raider 🖤 https://t.co/pmZbTJNgmy — D.Richardson (@DecamerionR) April 27, 2024

Raiders late-round gems and other selections

Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker from Ohio State – Round 5, Pick 148

Tommy Eichenberg emerges as a hidden gem worth noting. A natural leader and two-time captain at Ohio State, Eichenberg’s leadership qualities and aggressive play could seamlessly transition to the NFL. While not the most physically gifted player, his deep understanding of the game and knack for reading plays might prove beneficial, especially in special teams and specific defensive alignments utilized by Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

He is a man of few words but his actions speak for him.



After the game an emotional Tommy Eichenberg stood outside the locker room and hugged every single teammate.



The Buckeye captain has meant so much to the rebuild of the Silver Bullets: pic.twitter.com/qfESepxvJP — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) December 30, 2023

Dylan Laube, Running Back from New Hampshire – Round 6, Pick 208

Dylan Laube, a versatile running back from New Hampshire, could be an unexpected steal in the sixth round. Recognized for his pass-catching abilities out of the backfield and contributions to special teams, Laube’s skill set could make the Raiders a valuable asset on both offense and special teams. His star rose fast during this year’s Senior Bowl, during which he was one of the best FCS players of the week.

Trey Taylor, Cornerback from Air Force Academy – Round 7, Pick 223

Trey Taylor from Air Force, who won the Jim Thorpe Award this season, has strong instincts and is very good at reading plays. While questions linger about his speed, his smart gameplay and ball-handling skills could earn him a spot in the Raiders’ secondary, especially in specific packages or formations. He’s the kind of late round pick that could surprise this season for the Raiders.

M.J. Devonshire, Cornerback from Pitt – Round 7, Pick 229

With an aggressive play style and impressive physical attributes, M.J. Devonshire is seen as a project player with growth potential. His versatility in man-to-man coverage and zone schemes, coupled with his potential contributions to special teams, offers him opportunities to develop into a valuable team member.

The bottom line

The Raiders’ draft choices for 2024 are a mix of taking advantage of the best player available mentality and finding good fits for team needs, but not without missed opportunities. The absence of securing a future quarterback stands out as a notable miss, particularly with the abundance of quarterback talent available in this draft. Nevertheless, with picks like Bowers and Powers-Johnson and potential gems like Eichenberg, Laube, and Taylor, the Raiders are establishing a core group of resilient and adaptable players that align well with Antonio Pierce’s vision for the type of player he wants.

The outcome of this draft group will rely significantly on the progress of these players and whether the team can secure a quarterback solution soon. Currently, the Raiders seem to have a blend of players who can contribute right away and those with potential for growth, shaping up an intriguing 2024 season.\

