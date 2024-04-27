Raiders draft ‘mauler’ Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze on second day of NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders chose the best player available in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, but in the second and third rounds on Friday, general manager Tom Telesco went all in on addressing the team’s pressing need on the offensive line. The Raiders selected Oregon center/guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and tackle Delmar Glaze from the University of Maryland, working to shore up one of their core needs on the right side of the offensive line.

The Raiders plan on playing Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard, having just signed current team center Andre James to a three-year $24 million contract. With Glaze, the team said it plans on playing him primarily at right tackle.

It’s no secret the Raiders needed to address their needs on the offensive line. With starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor now a member of the New York Giants, and third-year tackle Thayer Mumford Jr. also in the mix, Las Vegas needed to focus on strengthening the right side of the line and the two picks on Friday do precisely that.

So far in 2024, 17 offensive tackles have been selected in the first 100 picks of the NFL Draft. It underscores the importance of the position and how important it is to find talent at the position. The Raiders are rich on the right side, where former first-round pick Kolton Miller anchors the offensive line. General manager Tom Telesco said that finding the right tackle in the draft is difficult, and with the pool of talent this year, he’s not surprised tackles have been popular.

“They’re so hard to find and typically you’re drafting them high,” Telesco said on Friday night. “There aren’t very many people that have that type of size, football intelligence, work ethic and feet. They’re just really hard to find across the league. So, you need three starting quality offensive tackles — easier said than done. But you really need that third guy to be able to go back and forth. But yeah, you can tell across the league that’s kind of where they’re going.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson fits Raiders & Pierce mold

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Powers-Johnson was born to be on the Raiders. His grandparents were big Raiders fans, having hailed from the Bay Area, and his great-grandparents were even Oakland Raiders season ticket holders. That allegiance to the Raiders led to Powers-Johnson’s first experience with the NFL when he attended a Raiders game at the Oakland Coliseum against cross-bay rivals San Francisco. It was that game where the dream that came true on Friday started.

“Yeah, just kind of a wrap-around, full circle moment,” Jackson Powers-Johnson said Friday. “My grandparents are from the Bay Area, they grew up huge Raiders fans. And then also my first ever game going to 49ers-Raiders, going to that game, first-ever NFL game really kind of started the dream for me. And as I said, again, kind of full circle moment.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson is a MAULER



He gave up 0 sacks during his 3 years at Oregon 🏰pic.twitter.com/spCVDwDNIF https://t.co/6GSfpiO46K — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 27, 2024

In Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Raiders are getting exactly the type of player and personality head coach Antonio Pierce has stated he wanted. Powers-Johnson is a Rimington Trophy winner, First-team AP All-American, First-team All-Pac-12 Conference and was also a finalist for the Joe Moore Award finalist, which is given to the nation’s top college offensive lineman

Jackson Powers-Johnson is tough, physical and intense, and he has the personality to accompany it. He shows quickness and agility, allowing him to move effectively along the line, and he’s a skilled and versatile blocker. He can effectively use his hands and shoulders, especially in double-team blocks, and he moves smoothly on climbs and screens. This ability ensures pass protection and the ability to clear the pocket effectively against nearby rushers.

“But another young kid, 21 years old, so still a lot of growth in his game,” Telesco said in his comments on drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson. “But he’s big, he’s tough, he plays a Raiders style of football, but he’s also a pretty good athlete to go along with that. So, love his versatility, love his energy and enthusiasm as a player, and to get him in the mix.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson’s versatility makes the pick a home run for the Raiders and Telesco. Because he can play guard and center at the highest level, it gives the team flexibility to use Jackson Powers-Johnson in both spots should James go down with an injury.

On Friday, the Raiders made it clear that Jackson Powers-Johnson will play guard in Las Vegas after playing center his final two seasons at Oregon. The Raiders even made the classy move of calling current center Andre James to tell him they were making the selection and the plan to start the young player at guard. For Powers-Johnson, the move to guard is something he embraces.

“My first two years at Oregon were at guard and so I’m just excited,” Powers-Johnson said. “Anywhere that the Raiders want me to play, I’m going to play. If they want me to throw the ball, I’ll throw the ball.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson’s blend of athleticism, strength, and polished technique makes him a “plug-and-play” prospect who will undoubtedly contribute immediately at right guard.

DJ Glaze pick continues building in trenches for the Raiders

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Telesco and the Raiders doubled down on building the offensive line by selecting University of Maryland offensive tackle Delmar “DJ” Glaze at pick No. 77 in the third round. Glaze has great size at 6-4 and 315 pounds, and like Jackson Powers-Johnson, he is a versatile player. At Maryland, he played both left and right tackle at a high level and the Raiders plan on playing him at right tackle — a position they must address this coming season.

Glaze has a wingspan of seven feet and uses it well to gain an advantage over defensive foes. His strong hands and grip help him stay in control once he’s in action and his footwork and agility are strengths. He’s very good at protecting the passer and running blocking — but his pass protection has increasingly become his biggest strength.

So far the @Raiders new regime have drafted three versatile offensive weapons that can play multiple positions.



Third round draft pick left tackle DJ Glaze: "I'm comfortable anywhere they plug me….I can go anywhere."#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/IpesjykGRC — Paloma Villicana (@PalomaFOX5News) April 27, 2024

“Probably will see him more on the right side at tackle right now,” Telesco said of Glaze. “Big frame, long arms, really productive college player. I mean, he’d just block the guy in front of him very consistently. To keep it real general, guy over him, run game, pass game, blocked his man. Balanced body control and strength, and again, we think there’s a lot of future upside with him too.”

According to scouting reports, Glaze lacks the core strength expected from an NFL lineman. He needs to be more aggressive during contact situations and avoid overextending himself during pass protection, which experienced rushers can take advantage of. But no NFL player comes in without areas he needs to improve, and Glaze is no different.

“There’s always things to clean up, both pass and run,” Glaze said Friday night. “The biggest thing is making sure I continue to play with good technique everywhere. Technique will help me go a long way. In the NFL, everybody’s quicker and stronger, so being able to be the person to play with technique, I feel like it will help. I mean, I feel like I did well in both areas, but there’s always things I clean up no matter where it is.”

With the selections of Jackson Powers-Johnson and Delmar Glaze in this year’s NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have made a clear statement about their commitment to building a formidable offensive line. These strategic picks underscore the team’s intent to construct their roster from the trenches outward, prioritizing both protection and versatility.

