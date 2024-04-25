Las Vegas Raiders shock NFL Draft, select TE Brock Bowers in first round

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders made an unexpected move in the 2024 NFL Draft by choosing Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick of the first round.

Tom Telesco’s first draft pick as the general manager in Las Vegas surprised many, showing a preference for selecting the best player available rather than focusing on immediate team needs. While Brock Bowers had a stellar college career at Georgia, there is room to question the selection, considering the current composition of the Raiders roster and other areas of need. Especially the need for an offensive tackle and a long-range franchise quarterback.

Related: Denver Broncos absolutely blasted after reaching for Bo Nix in 2024 NFL Draft

Raiders get college superstar in Brock Bowers

Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brock Bowers’ college career was right out of a Hollywood screenplay. He was a three-time first-team All-American and the only player to win the John Mackey Award twice, which highlights the depth of his ability and impact on an offense. His impressive stats of 175 receptions, 2,538 yards, and 26 touchdowns during his college career position him as an elite talent. He was a consensus Top 10 pick this year, but he fell to 13, and the Raiders couldn’t pass up.

Brock Bowers’ ability to perform under pressure and in big game moments, such as Georgia’s 27-20 comeback win against Auburn, where he notched eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, demonstrates not just his skill but also a clutch factor that could make a significant difference at the NFL level. Bowers fits the Antonio Pierce mold described by the coach — tough, physical and confident.

Read more: Top 10 best Las Vegas Raiders NFL draft picks of all-time, including Marcus Allen

Raiders taking Brock Bowers raises questions

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders’ decision to draft another end after selecting Michael Mayer in the second round in 2023 raises questions about their offensive plan for 2024 under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. While it might not make sense right now, the Raiders clearly have a plan for their new tight end.

The Raiders already have a starting tight end and a capable group of receivers, so bringing in Bowers might be seen as more of a luxury than a must. While Brock Bowers is versatile enough to not only play as a traditional tight end but also line up in the slot or even on the outside, there are now questions about how he and Mayer will mesh on the field and how this will impact the team’s approach to their offense.

Brock Bowers isn’t a TE, he is a WEAPON OF MASS RECEPTION. He is what you want from a TE averaging 14.5 yards per reception, a RB averaging 10.2 yards per carry and a WR with 26 touchdown receptions in 3 years at Georgia. Raiders fans got them a blue blood who raids the end zone. pic.twitter.com/zFoRaLlSUd — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2024

Getsy is recognized for using multiple tight-end formations from his time with the Chicago Bears, and the pick could suggest that Bowers might be utilized creatively alongside Mayer. With Brock Bowers’ talent for gaining yards after the catch and his history as a pass catcher, the Raiders may envision an offense that capitalizes on having two dynamic tight ends to create mismatches to help in the passing game.

Some critics may argue that the Raiders could have used their pick wisely on areas with pressing needs, like the offensive line or secondary, where immediate upgrades are crucial. The team’s offensive line has weaknesses that could have been addressed with a draft pick.

Raiders push to move up for a quarterback never materializes

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Until draft day, the Raiders had also been rumored to pursue a quarterback. With six quarterbacks being taken in the first 12 picks, including Bo Nix being selected by Denver one pick ahead of them, the Raiders couldn’t make it happen and opted to overlook potential game-changing players in other positions who could have had an immediate impact.

While choosing Brock Bowers showcases the Raiders’ desire to acquire top-notch talent regardless of position, it sparks a larger discussion on how teams approach building their roster. Should they prioritize selecting the talented player available even if it means strengthening an already strong position, or should they focus on filling immediate gaps to create a more balanced team?

The Raiders’ true test lies once the season begins, when we’ll see if general manager Tom Telesco’s bold strategy makes them more competitive in a tough AFC, or exposes them to potential pitfalls due to roster holes. Ultimately, if Bowers lives up to expectations and becomes a game-changer, this selection could be a brilliant historical move.