Las Vegas Raiders: Top 10 all-time first-round NFL Draft picks

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have a rich history of discovering standout players in the first round of the NFL Draft, from game-changing running backs to dominant defensive stars. These iconic picks shaped the team’s identity and captivated Raider Nation with their memorable moments on the field. Let’s explore the top 10 first-round NFL Draft selections that defined the Oakland, Los Angeles and now Las Vegas eras, showcasing exceptional talent, thrilling displays, and lasting impacts beyond football.

10. Napoleon Kaufman (18th overall, 1995)

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Napoleon Kaufman, who was picked by the Raiders in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft, made a mark as one of the team's standout choices. During his short but memorable NFL career, which was entirely with the Raiders, Kaufman showed himself as an energetic and explosive running back. He ran for over 4,700 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in six seasons, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. In 1997, Kaufman had his best season with 1,294 rushing yards, highlighting his speed and agility as a top NFL running back. His consistent ability to deliver high-yardage games gave the Raiders a solid offensive weapon. Even though he retired unexpectedly at 27 to pursue a ministry calling, Kaufman left an undeniable mark on the field during his tenure, solidifying himself as a standout first-round pick for the Raiders by bringing a dynamic element to their offense every time he carried the ball.

9. Josh Jacobs (24h overall, 2019)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs, who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has more than proven his worthiness as a first-round pick. Even though Jacobs' time ended with the Raiders in 2024, his impact speaks volumes. Jacobs rushed for 5,545 rushing yards and scored 46 touchdowns in four seasons. In his debut season, he set a standard by rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, earning a well-deserved spot in the Pro Bowl. Jacobs won the NFL rushing title in 2022, amassing 1,653 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. He finished his Raiders career as the franchise's third-all-time leading rusher and third-all-time in rushing touchdowns.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Nnamdi Asomugha, drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, made a name for himself as a top-tier cornerback during his time with the team. Over eight seasons with the Raiders, Asomugha showcased exceptional defensive skills, tallying 11 interceptions and numerous pass deflections. His standout performance in 2006, where he grabbed eight interceptions, propelled him into the elite ranks of NFL cornerbacks. As a defensive leader and captain, Asomugha earned three Pro Bowl nods and two First-Team All-Pro honors. His guidance and ability to shut down opponents in coverage played a crucial role in shaping the Raiders' defensive prowess throughout his tenure. Beyond just numbers, Asomugha's impact was felt on the field as he consistently faced off against top receivers, effectively limiting their influence on games.

7. Jack Tatum (19th overall, 1971)

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports Images

Jack Tatum, who was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the 1971 NFL Draft, quickly established himself as one of the top defensive players in the NFL. Known as "The Assassin" for his aggressive and hard-hitting playing style, he played a vital role in the Raiders' defense throughout the 1970s. With 37 interceptions and three Pro Bowl appearances, Tatum left a lasting impact on the Raiders' defensive swagger with his leadership and intimidating presence on the field. His performance in 1975, where he notched seven interceptions, showcased his skill in disrupting opposing offenses and solidifying the Raiders' reputation as one of the most formidable teams in the NFL. Tatum was an intricate part of the Raiders' Super Bowl XI championship squad.

6. Khalil Mack (5th overall, 2014)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Mack significantly impacted his time with the Raiders after being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over four seasons, he amassed 40.5 sacks, including a memorable five-sack performance against Denver, showcasing his prowess in both pass rushing and run defense. He went to three Pro Bowl and was honored as the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. In a surprising turn of events during Jon Gruden’s return as head coach, Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2018. Despite his departure, Mack’s legacy with the Raiders is defined by his substantial contributions that bolstered the team’s defensive capabilities.

5. Ray Guy (23rd overall, 1973)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Ray Guy‘s groundbreaking selection as the first punter chosen in the first round of the NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders back in 1973 was a brilliant move. Over his 14-year career, Guy maintained an average of 42.4 yards per punt and topped the NFL three times with an almost flawless track record of just three blocked punts out of over 1,000 attempts. Apart from his punting prowess, Guy’s versatility on the field played a role in the Raiders, giving him various roles, from emergency quarterback to kickoff duties. Guy’s ability to pin opponents in their own territory highlighted his vital contribution to the team’s success, solidifying his position as one of the most impactful punters in NFL history. Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

4. Charles Woodson (4th overall, 1998)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Woodson made a lasting impact on the Oakland Raiders defense throughout his career. Selected as the fourth overall pick in 1998, Woodson's time with the Raiders spanned from his initial years until 2005 and a memorable comeback from 2013 to 2015. Throughout his time in a Raiders uniform, he established himself as a defensive powerhouse, amassing 27 interceptions and earning numerous Pro Bowl nods while donning the Silver and Black. Woodson's presence on the field was genuinely transformative. Not only did he showcase exceptional skills and football acumen, but his leadership qualities also inspired and united the Raiders' defensive unit. His incredible versatility and game-changing abilities played a crucial role in shaping the team's defensive identity. Woodson's illustrious career was highlighted by being named AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 and later being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, solidifying his legacy with the Raiders and leaving a lasting mark on NFL history.

3. Tim Brown (6th overall, 1988)

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Brown is widely recognized as one of the standout first-round picks in the history of the Raiders. Drafted at the sixth overall in 1988, Brown had an impressive 16-year career with the team, where he became the anchor of their wide receiver room. Brown caught 1,070 passes, racked up 14,734 receiving yards and scored 99 touchdowns, demonstrating his durability and consistently high level of play. Known for his exceptional route-running abilities and reliability, he was a preferred target for Raiders quarterbacks. He earned nine Pro Bowl selections and set Raiders franchise records for receptions, receiving yards, and punt return yards. In addition to his regular season success, Brown made significant contributions in the playoffs with memorable plays that showcased his knack for making big plays when it mattered most. A standout moment came in 1997 when he set records by catching 14 passes for 164 yards in a single game. Brown’s impact on the team’s success during his tenure was undeniable, and his well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015 was a fitting tribute to his outstanding contributions on and off the field.

2. Marcus Allen (10th overall, 1982)

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Allen had an outstanding career with the Raiders, establishing himself as one of their top first-round draft picks of all time. When Allen joined the team in 1982, his talent and versatility stood out, earning him the 1982 NFL Rookie of the Year award and, later, the MVP of Super Bowl XVIII. He achieved remarkable success with the Raiders, rushing for over 8,500 yards and scoring 79 rushing touchdowns. Not just limited to running, Allen also made significant contributions in the passing game with more than 4,000 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. His ability to excel as a runner and receiver set him apart and impacted the Raiders' offense. One of his most memorable moments came during the 1983 Super Bowl when he executed a spectacular 74-yard touchdown run that remains etched in NFL history.

1. Gene Upshaw (17th overall, 1967)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports