The second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Sunday, May 5, when the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers, who won the Presidents’ Trophy during the 2023-24 regular season, were the only team to sweep their first-round series. New York eliminated the Washington Capitals in four straight games and will play Carolina, which knocked out the New York Islanders in five games.

The other three second-round series are not set yet, though the NHL did announce that the Florida Panthers, who finished first in the Atlantic Division this season and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round, will host Game 1 against either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, May 6.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs are tied 3-3 in their best-of-7 first-round series, with the deciding game set for Saturday.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: schedules, results, TV info for each 2nd-round series

Here’s all you need to know for each series in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers (M1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (M2)

Game 1 – Hurricanes at Rangers, Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2 – Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD

Game 3 – Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

Game 4 – Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

Game 5 – Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD*

Game 6 – Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD*

Game 7 – Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD*

*-If Necessary

Florida Panthers (A1) vs. Boston Bruins/Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1 – Bruins/Maple Leafs at Panthers, Monday, May 6, TBD

Game 2 – Bruins/Maple Leafs at Panthers, TBD

Game 3 – Panthers at Bruins/Maple Leafs, TBD

Game 4 – Panthers at Bruins/Maple Leafs, TBD

Game 5 – Bruins/Maple Leafs at Panthers, TBD*

Game 6 – Panthers at Bruins/Maple Leafs, TBD*

Game 7 – Bruins/Maple Leafs at Panthers, TBD*

Western Conference Second Round Matchups Not Set