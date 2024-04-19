Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

After a thrilling 2023-24 NHL regular season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway Saturday, April 20. Sixteen teams embark on a two-month crusade to raise Lord Stanley’s chalice.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to repeat as Stanley Cup champions and will open the tournament as the lowest-seeded team in the Western Conference. They’ll face the Dallas Stars, who were one point away from winning the Presidents’ Trophy this season.

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers are a clear favorite after setting franchise records in wins (55) and points (114), capturing the fourth Presidents’ Trophy in their history. They face-off against the Washington Capitals, who didn’t secure a playoff berth until their 82nd and final game of the season.

Buckle your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy, wild ride before a Stanley Cup champion is crowned.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: schedules, results, TV info for each 1st-round series

Here’s all you need to know for each series in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers (M1) vs. Washington Capitals (WC 2)

Game 1: Capitals at Rangers, Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS)

Game 2: Capitals at Rangers, Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS)

Game 3: Rangers at Capitals, Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS)

Game 4: Rangers at Capitals, Sunday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS)

Game 5: Capitals at Rangers, Wednesday, May 1, TBD*

Game 6: Rangers at Capitals, Friday, May 3, TBD*

Game 7: Capitals at Rangers, Sunday, May 5, TBD*

* If Necessary

Carolina Hurricanes (M2) vs. New York Islanders (M3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 3 – Islanders 1 (Carolina leads 1-0)

Game 2: Islanders at Hurricanes, Monday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS)

Game 3: Hurricanes at Islanders, Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS)

Game 4: Hurricanes at Islanders, Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 5: Islanders at Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 30, TBD*

Game 6: Hurricanes at Islanders, Thursday, May 2, TBD*

Game 7: Islanders at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 4, TBD*

Florida Panthers (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1)

Game 1: Lightning at Panthers, Sunday, April 21, 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS)

Game 2: Lightning at Panthers, Tuesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS)

Game 3: Panthers at Lightning, Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 4: Panthers at Lightning, Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SNE, TVAS)

Game 5: Lightning at Panthers, Monday, April 29, TBD*

Game 6: Panthers at Lightning, Wednesday, May 1, TBD*

Game 7: Lightning at Panthers, Saturday, May 4, TBD*

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Game 1: Bruins 5 – Maple Leafs 1 (Boston leads 1-0)

Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins, Monday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins, Tuesday, April 30, TBD*

Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Thursday, May 2, TBD*

Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins, Saturday, May 4, TBD*

Western Conference

Dallas Stars (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (WC2)

Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars, Monday, April 22, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, FX, TVAS)

Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars, Wednesday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN 360, TVAS)

Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights, Saturday, April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN360, TVAS)

Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights, Monday, April 29, TBD

Game 5: Golden Knights at Stars, Wednesday, May 1, TBD*

Game 6: Stars at Golden Knights, Friday, May 3, TBD*

Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars, Sunday, May 5, TBD*

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (C3)

Game 1: Avalanche at Jets, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, TVAS)

Game 2: Avalanche at Jets, Tuesday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Jets at Avalanche, Friday, April 26, 10 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Jets at Avalanche, Sunday, April 28, 2:30 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 5: Avalanche at Jets, Tuesday, April 30, TBD*

Game 6: Jets at Avalanche, Thursday, May 2, TBD*

Game 7: Avalanche at Jets, Saturday, May 4, TBD*

Vancouver Canucks (P1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC1)

Game 1: Predators at Canucks, Sunday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)

Game 2: Predators at Canucks, Tuesday, April 23, `0 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, TVAS)

Game 3: Canucks at Predators, Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS, MA, SN, TVAS)

Game 4: Canucks at Predators, Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 5: Predators at Canucks, Tuesday, April 30, TBD*

Game 6: Canucks at Predators, Friday, May 3, TBD*

Game 7: Predators at Canucks, Sunday, May 5, TBD*

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (P3)

Game 1: Kings at Oilers, Monday, April 22, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Kings at Oilers, Wednesday, April 24, 10 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Oilers at Kings, Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 4: Oilers at Kings, Sunday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 5: Kings at Oilers, Wednesday, May 1, TBD*

Game 6: Oilers at Kings, Friday, May 3, TBD*

Game 7: Kings at Oilers, Sunday, May 5, TBD*