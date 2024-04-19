NHL Power Rankings for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023-24 NHL regular season is complete and now it's time for the intense battle for the Stanley Cup to begin. Two months of highs and lows not for the faint of heart. Here's a breakdown of the 16 teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in our latest NHL Power Rankings.

#16 Washington Capitals (91 points)

The Washington Capitals clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs in their 82nd and final game. With the worst goal differential of all 16 teams (minus 37), no one considers them a threat. However, playing playoff-style hockey the past month gives them a chance at a first-round upset against the New York Rangers.

#15 New York Islanders (94 points)

The New York Islanders enter the playoffs as one of the hottest teams, earning an 8-1-1 record in the final 10 games of the regular season and climbing into the third seed in the Metropolitan Division. Under head coach Patrick Roy, who won the Stanley Cup three times as a player, the Islanders could be a surprise team that advances past the first round.

#14 Vegas Golden Knights (98 points)

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights had one of the most miserable title defenses in recent memory, only clinching a playoff spot near the end of the regular season. A laundry list of injuries derailed their campaign, but they are back in the dance, and captain Mark Stone could provide a lift in the postseason if healthy enough to play.

#13 Tampa Bay Lightning (98 points)

Art Ross winner Nikita Kucherov singlehandedly saved the Tampa Bay Lightning season with 144 points, including 100 assists. After a slow start, they rebounded and clinched the top wild-card spot in the East, drawing their cross-state rivals, the Florida Panthers, in the first round. Considering both franchises have recent experience in the Stanley Cup Final, this will be one of the most entertaining and intense first-round matchups.

#12 Los Angeles Kings (99 points)

After an overtime win in Game 82, the Los Angeles Kings find themselves pitted against an old friend, the Edmonton Oilers, to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season. Even though this cast and crew haven’t changed much since the first meeting in 2021, can anyone in black and silver slow down Connor McDavid and Co.?

#11 Nashville Predators (99 points)

The Nashville Predators got bumped out of the three in the Central Division and settled in nicely as the first wild-card team in the West over a month ago, and had a nice stretch run. As another team no one is paying attention to, this lineup now contains veterans who’ve won before and slick Swedish forward Filip Forsberg, who scored 48 goals.

#10 Toronto Maple Leafs (102 points)

The Toronto Maple Leafs stumbled into the playoffs, playing uneven down the stretch as Auston Matthews chased 70 goals. But they’re a scary-good team with plenty of firepower, and finally won a playoff round with this group last season. Eventually, history will turn in their favor since they haven’t beaten their first-round opponent, the Boston Bruins, in the playoffs since 1959.

#9 Edmonton Oilers (104 points)

Connor McDavid and Co. overcame a terrible start to the season and thrived after Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach in November. They have more depth up front, a better defensive approach and Stuart Skinner has been solid in goal. Will that be enough to help McDavid reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time?

#8 Colorado Avalanche (107 points)

Nathan MacKinnon finished the best season of his NHL career, eclipsing the 2022 campaign that ended with a Stanley Cup title. Despite his 140 points, the Colorado Avalanche didn’t tear it up down the stretch and received worrisome performances from overworked goalie Alexander Georgiev (.896 save percentage), who started the second-most games in the League (63).

#7 Boston Bruins (109 points)

Consecutive losses late in the season cost the Boston Bruins a second straight President’s Trophy and they slipped into second place in the Atlantic Division. Perhaps there’ll be less pressure this postseason. A year ago, the Bruins had 65 wins and 135 points, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. Boston may have wanted Toronto in the first round this season, but like they say, be careful what you wish for.

#5 Vancouver Canucks (109 points)

The Vancouver Canucks hung on to win the Pacific Division, claiming the second-best seed in the Western Conference. Although the finish may be lower than where they have been most of the season, this lineup is threatening from top to bottom and has the potential to end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought, which is at 31 years.

#4 Winnipeg Jets (110 points)

The Winnipeg Jets won the William M. Jennings Trophy for surrendering the fewest goals in 2023-24. Moreover, Connor Hellebuyck is a favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL. Although few consider them to be serious Stanley Cup contenders, the Jets finished as the top Canadian team and have the right pieces in their lineup to win.

#3 Carolina Hurricanes (111 points)

Don’t let the Carolina Hurricanes’ second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division fool you; according to FanDuel, they currently have the best odds at winning the Stanley Cup at +650. Oddly, this franchise hasn’t advanced past the Eastern Conference Final since 2006, so like a handful of teams on this list, will 2024 be the year?

#2 Dallas Stars (113 points)

The Dallas Stars had been one of the top teams in the Central Division all season and finished with the top record in the Western Conference, yet they’re almost the best kept secret in the NHL. Loaded with veteran players still chasing their first Stanley Cup championship, the Stars are so strong that it may take a round or three to knock them out. If they get knocked out, that is. The silver chalice is headed to the Lone Star State if no one is up to the task.

#1 New York Rangers (114 points)

