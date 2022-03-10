Reports: Chargers to acquire LB Khalil Mack from Bears

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are trading six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday.

The move pairs Mack with Joey Bosa for a Chargers team that must face Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr twice a year in the AFC West.

Trades cannot be made official until March 16, the first day of the 2022 NFL league year.

Once approved, the deal would give the Bears picks No. 39 and 48 in the second round. Chicago traded its 2022 first-round pick to the New York Giants on draft day 2021 to move up and select quarterback Justin Fields.

Mack returns to the division after playing his first four NFL seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders. He was voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 when he had 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception for a touchdown.

In eight seasons with the Raiders (2014-17) and Bears (2018-21), Mack has started 116 of 117 games and amassed 467 tackles, 76.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 22 pass breakups and three interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2020 and earned first-team All-Pro honors three times.

Mack played only seven games for Chicago in 2021 before undergoing foot surgery that cut short his season.

–Field Level Media