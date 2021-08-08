WATCH: Charles Woodson goes full Boyz II Men, serenades mom during Hall of Fame speech

2021 Enshrinee Charles Woodson answers question at The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees’ Roundtable at Canton Memorial Civic Center Sunday, August 8, 2021. Rep Hof Roundtable 49

An All-time great defensive back, Charles Woodson now finds himself in an exclusive club. A nine-time Pro Bowler during his 18-year career, spanning action with the then-Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, Woodson was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Sunday evening.

An evening that had already been filled with emotional and stirring speeches includes Woodson serenading his mom with a Boyz II Men classic.

Check Charles Woodson out opening up his speech by singing “A Song for Mama.”

If that doesn’t give you chills, we’re not too sure what to say.

To say that Woodson’s mom, Georgia, played a major role in his success as an NFL player would be an understatement. Born with club feet back in 1976, the Hall of Famer had to wear leg braces for a year early in his life.

Through that adversity, Charles Woodson had a cheerleader by his side. Someone who lifted him up and helped him become one of the game’s greats.

Even if it was just for a moment, the all-time great defensive back decided to give back to his mother with a lyric that defined their relationship.

“You taught me everything. Everything you’ve given me. I’ll always keep it inside. You’re the driving force in my life. There isn’t anything. Or anyone that I could be. And it just wouldn’t feel right. If I didn’t have you by my side.”

Well done, Mr. Woodson.