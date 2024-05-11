Buffalo Bills news: Lacrosse superstar and former Premier Lacrosse League MVP getting a tryout?

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In an attempt to leave no stone unturned to find ways to improve the roster, the Buffalo Bills are actually trying out a top star from the world of professional lacrosse.

This has been a pretty quiet offseason for the Bills. Despite a need to upgrade the roster after being ousted in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs for a third straight year, the team’s financial limitations have hindered them from making notable moves.

Also Read: Buffalo Bills’ top draft pick Keon Coleman may have been on Lamar Jackson’s wish list

So far, the only noteworthy decision they have made was to ship off disgruntled star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in April, and that may end up being the only big move they make. That is why general manager Brandon Beane must be as savvy as ever to find unique pieces to add to the roster and that now includes dipping into the talent pool of another sport.

On Friday, the Bills revealed a rundown of some of the 26 tryout players who will be in rookie minicamp this week and it includes four native New Yorkers, one of which that went on to be a star in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Buffalo Bills trying out lacrosse superstar Zed Williams

“Buffalo will also have a pro lacrosse player trying out for the team in Zed Williams. A native of Irving, NY, Williams will try out as a linebacker. The pro lacrosse player entered the Premier Lacrosse League in 2020 via the Entry Draft. Williams has spent the last four seasons with the Maryland Whipsnakes and won a championship in his first year with the team. “He also earned first-team All-Pro and MVP honors in 2020. Williams has played in 64 games and racked up 199 points over his PLL career.” – Buffalo Bills

Also Read: 10 NFL teams who got worse this offseason, including the Buffalo Bills

Williams is also a member of the National Lacrosse League, helped lead the Colorado Mammoth to a championship in 2022, and has scored 199 points in his 72 games in the NLL. Many players from other sports have tried out for NFL teams, the most notable success story is Chargers great Antonio Gates who was a basketball player before switching sports.