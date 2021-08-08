WATCH: Peyton Manning gets emotional, takes swipe at Tom Brady during Hall of Fame speech

Aug 8, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Inductee Peyton Manning speaks during his Class of 2021 NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are two of the greatest to ever do it. They went up against one another many times with an opportunity for Super Bowl glory on the line.

A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Manning was inducted into the exclusive list in Canton this weekend. Surprisingly, Brady was one of his guests.

A friendly feud that lasted over 15 seasons coming to a culmination with Peyton Manning earning his gold jacket. It also included the Super Bowl champion taking one last jab at Tom Terrific.

OK. That’s some pretty awesome stuff there. As you can see, Brady took it all in stride and had fun with it.

As for the nuts and bolts of Peyton Manning’s speech, he also got a bit emotional when talking about his father, Archie.

"My favorite quarterback. My hero. My role model. My dad."



The Manning Family 🙏



📺: #PFHOF21 Enshrinement on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nPtWogKj8v — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2021

Talk about an absolutely perfect evening for the Manning family. A quarterback in the NFL for 14 seasons himself, Archie was able to be on hand in Canton to present his son into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. All the while, Eli Manning was in attendance — hoping that he will soon follow his older brother into the exclusive group.

Heck, there’s a chance a younger Manning could be on stage in Canton once Peyton and Eli hit their golden years.