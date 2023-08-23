Michael Mayer’s NFL journey all about embracing challenges

Chosen as the 35th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders out of the University of Notre Dame, rookie tight end Michael Mayer is no stranger to the spotlight. He has excelled at the highest levels his entire football career. But things are now more complex in the NFL and Mayer has pledged to learn quickly and adapt by knowing what he doesn’t know.

“I’m learning every day. I’m learning a lot. It’s different. It’s definitely different,” Mayer told the media this week in Henderson. “I’m learning every day, I’m improving at it every day, and there’s a lot I need to get better at in terms of that, too. So, that’s one of my main focuses right now, for sure.”

Mayer’s performance during training camp and preseason matches what one would expect from a rookie. After facing some challenges against the Rams during last week’s preseason game, his first-ever in the NFL, he struggled at the start but quickly adapted.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

He showcased his abilities and his attention to detail in blocking, route running and ability to find spaces. He finished his first game with one catch for three yards, but his blocking and ability to get open were evident.

Michael Mayer on embracing a new role

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mayer, as an NFL rookie, is dealing with the challenge of not only navigating the faster paced and intricate world of professional football but also another key transition. At Notre Dame, the entire offense ran through Mayer.

In Las Vegas, his role is part of an overall offense stocked with weapons like Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and, hopefully, Josh Jacobs. He’s not daunted by just being “one of the guys” and knows it’s about putting in the work and earning the trust of his coaches and teammates.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s just me coming to the facility every single day and trying to play the best ball I can play,” Mayer said confidently.

The “Welcome to the NFL” moment

Mayer’s initiation into the NFL realm began with some humbling experiences during training camp thanks to his teammate and defensive superstar Maxx Crosby. Crosby’s relentless approach towards the rookie led to early confrontations and domination. As one of the leaders of this Raiders’ roster, Crosby didn’t hold back when dealing with the newcomer. Nevertheless, Mayer expressed gratitude for this experience and emphasized how Crosby’s influence played a significant role in aiding his transition to the pro game.

“First day of pads; my technique was all over the place. I hadn’t been hit in four, five, six months. And he showed it and I got embarrassed,” Michael Mayer recalled. “And I think that was definitely my ‘welcome to the NFLmoment.’ From there, I’m just trying to get better, trying to learn from it. I’ve gotten extremely better just going against Maxx in practice every single day. He’s bringing it, I’m trying to bring in as much as I can, and I know it’s going to help me this season and in the long run.”

Related: Las Vegas Raiders standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Maxx Crosby: A pro role model for Michael Mayer

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

To Mayer, Maxx Crosby is more than a teammate. He serves as a role model, showcasing the path to success in the NFL.

“He’s the biggest routine guy that I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I think that sets the example for me and the entire rookie class and honestly the entire team,” Mayer said of Crosby. “That dude, he’s eating healthy every single day. I know I get in here early, he’s in here early with me every single day. He’s in here late with me every single day. Like, that’s somebody that you really want to follow, you want to be behind when he’s leading because you know he’s going to lead the right way and do the right things.”

Unraveling the intricate offense of Josh McDaniels

Understanding coach Josh Mcdaniels’ intricate offensive system poses a challenge for all Raiders offensive rookies. Mayer recognizes the playbook and complex terminologies intertwined within it and the urgency to grasp these concepts if he wants to play with impact.

Comparing his time in college, where plays were simplified to a few words, to the more complex structure of McDaniel’s playbook, Mayer emphasizes the importance of repetition in his approach.

“It’s huge. Because you’re not going to play if you don’t have it down, you know what I mean?” Mayer emphasized. “So, you got to have it down. They’re going to demand that you have it down, and I’m in the process of that right now. And I’m going to get it down, I can tell you that.

“It’s not easy. I mean, I’ll just say that straight up. I know in college, my offense was very, very simple. One, two-word things. Here, there is a lot more that goes into it. There’s checks, there’s alerts, there’s things like that, reloads, and so it’s just about repetition for me. Really repetition, if I fail at it, alright cool, I’m going to go back and do it again until I get it. And that’s kind of my mindset. That’s my mentality as of right now. We got one more preseason game left and so I’m really trying to wrap my mind around this offense and really get it down before the season starts.”

Earlier in the summer, as Mayer participated in his first OTAs as a Raider, McDaniels expressed his optimism about Mayer’s transition to the NFL and how he would contribute to the roster.

“[He’s] a really hard worker, great teammate, tries to get better every single day, very attentive in the meetings, works at his technique very hard, wants to know how he can get better as being a pro,” McDaniels said. “A lot of these rookies come in and everything they’re learning for the first time, and Michael is doing a great job of really trying to acclimate himself.”

Related: Find out where Michael Mayer is in our NFL dynasty rankings

Will Michael Mayer be TE1 with the Las Vegas Raiders?

While many expect Mayer to become the starting end for the Raiders in 2023, there has also been significant competition at the position — especially from veteran Pro Bowler Austin Hooper. Mayer recognizes this competition and approaches it with a mindset focused on teamwork.

“[I’m going to] do whatever they’re asking me to do, come in and improve as much as I can and things like that and everything will work out. They know what I can do, and I know what I can do. So, at the end of the day, it’s about coming here and trying to improve every day.”