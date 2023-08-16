Davante Adams and several other Las Vegas Raiders stars return from injury

The Las Vegas Raiders must be feeling good about the 34-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in last week’s preseason opener.

Those good feelings took another turn on Wednesday with news that several star players will return to the practice field from injury.

The headliner is Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, who suffered a foot injury during joint practices with the 49ers last week. Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters during a presser on Wednesday that Adams is “ready to roll” and will make his way to the practice field.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

At least initially, there was some concern that Adams had suffered a serious injury. McDaniels quashed that idea almost immediately last week, indicating that the injury was not “believed to be serious.” This quote now checks out.

It’s obviously going to be vital for the 30-year-old Adams to remain healthy throughout the 2023 season. Vegas is trotting out a new starting quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Meanwhile, reigning NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs remains a holdout due to a contract stalemate.

Acquired from the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2022 campaign, Adams recorded 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Raiders last season.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NFL power rankings

Las Vegas Raiders activate first-round pick Tyree Wilson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Wilson had been absent from off-season programs and training camp after undergoing foot surgery during his time with Texas Tech.

The expectation all along has been that the EDGE rusher would be ready for Week 1. That became more of a strong possibility when the Raiders activated him off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wilson recorded 27.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in his final two seasons with the Red Raiders. Vegas is expecting an immediate contribution behind Pro Bowl starters Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones as a rookie.

Related: Updated NFL defensive rankings

Other Las Vegas Raiders injury news

John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie second-round pick Michael Mayer did not play in the Raiders’ preseason opener last week due to an undisclosed injury. McDaniels noted on Wednesday that he’ll return to practice in some capacity this week. An All-American tight end during his days with Notre Dame, Mayer is expected to be the Raiders’ Week 1 starter.