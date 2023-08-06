Las Vegas Raiders reportedly may rescind Josh Jacobs franchise tag by Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders and All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs have been locked in a contract stalemate for months. If there’s no resolution by September, rescinding the franchise tag from Jacobs is reportedly possible.

Las Vegas used the franchise tag on Jacobs in March, ensuring that he couldn’t become one of the top NFL free agents. It left Jacobs with limited options, creating an unwanted offseason storyline for the Raiders’ front office and causing issues with the star running back.

The Raiders would prefer Jacobs signs his one-year franchise tender, accepting the fully-guaranteed $10.1 million salary for the upcoming season and playing on a contract year. Jacobs, coming off a career-best season, is looking for the long-term security that Las Vegas hasn’t expressed interest in.

Josh Jacobs career stats: 4,740 rushing yards, 40 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry

While the two sides attempted to reach an agreement on a contract extension, they never came close to the terms. It’s left Jacobs in a position where he either reluctantly signs the tag, negotiations a restructured one-year contract, or sits out games this season.

The one scenario that seemed unlikely was Las Vegas rescinding the franchise tag. It would allow Jacobs to become an unrestricted free agent, providing him with the opportunity to choose his next team. While that move seemed doubtful for Las Vegas, it’s reportedly an option depending on how things play out.

Appearing on Sunday’s SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that there is a possibility of the Raiders rescinding the franchise tag on Jacobs closer to Week 1.

“The question here is, could the Raiders potentially rescind that $10.1 million tag, ultimately leaving Jacobs on a free agent market that, as we’ve seen from Cook, really isn’t that lucrative. That’s the danger of potentially having that tag rescinded. Of course, the Raiders would prefer Josh Jacobs just to show up and play. But if it feels like it’s getting closer to Week 1 and that’s not happening, that’s one thing we should be watching for.” Jeremy Fowler on Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacob

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 1,653 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 93 first downs, 4.9 yards per carry, 2,053 scrimmage yards

Rescinding the tag and allowing Jacobs to become a free agent would prove costly for the Raiders. While it would mean the franchise has $10.1 million in cap space, they would also lose their starting running back.

However, there’s an even bigger downside for Jacobs. He could find a better situation, joining a playoff contender like the Kansas City Chiefs to compete for a Super Bowl and run in an elite offense. However, none of the teams with interest in Jacobs have significant cap space and that means he would likely be making even less than if he signed the $10.1 million franchise tag and suited up for Las Vegas this fall.