The Las Vegas Raiders remain in a contract stalemate with running back Josh Jacobs. While the two sides hope a resolution can be reached, it appears at least two NFL teams are hoping things take a turn and the All-Pro running back becomes available.

Las Vegas declined to exercise Jacobs’ fifth-year option, making the 2022 season a contract year. He played heavily in the preseason and was floated in trade rumors, but he remained the Raiders’ starting running back. It culminated in a breakout season, which Jacobs hoped to turn into a lucrative multi-year contract.

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 1,653 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 93 first downs, 4.9 yards per carry, 2,053 scrimmage yards

Instead, Las Vegas kept Jacobs from hitting free agency by placing the $10.1 million franchise tag on him. The two sides had months to negotiate a long-term extension, but never came close to an agreement. Now, amid Jacobs’ training camp holdout, there’s buzz about his potential market if he became available.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are among the NFL teams who would be very interested in Jacobs if he became available. Specifically, these clubs are hoping the Raiders rescind the franchise tag on Jacobs and allow him to immediately become a free agent.

Not only are the Chiefs interested in signing him, it’s a shared sentiment. Florio notes that Jacobs would immediately be looking to join a contender on the best deal possible and the Chiefs would be his top choice. Denver would also be a possibility depending on what they offered.

The Raiders only have a few options with their All-Pro running back. If they keep the tag on him, he plays for a $10.1 million fully-guaranteed salary this season and risks getting franchise tagged in 2024 or he negotiates a one-year deal in the range of $10 million that ensures he won’t be tagged for the second consecutive year. Jacobs could also sit out the entire 2023 season or multiple games, but that is viewed as unlikely.

Will the Raiders rescind the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs?

Even before the reported interest in Jacobs from the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, it would’ve been unlikely that Las Vegas rescinds the franchise tag. He’s the centerpiece of Josh McDaniels’ offense and his value in the system outweighs any potential gain of rescinding his tag.

Furthermore, the Raiders have expressed a recent interest in finding a resolution with Jacobs. The goal is to keep him in the fold for the 2023 season, coming to terms on a one-year contract that will satisfy the 2022 Pro Bowl selection and ensure he’s on the field in Week 1.

While there is a possibility of Las Vegas eventually fielding trade offers for Jacobs if the two sides can’t come to an agreement, rescinding the franchise tag remains very unlikely. Even if Jacobs is put on the trade block by the Raiders, they wouldn’t trade him within the division.