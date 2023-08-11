Raiders WR Davante Adams exits practice with injury

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams exited Friday’s joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers with an apparent right leg injury.

Adams absorbed a hit from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward on the first play of 11-on-11 drills and remained on the field for several moments. Adams was examined by trainers before leaving the field under his own power, albeit with a noticeable limp.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

Adams, 30, recorded 100 catches for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 17 games in his first season with Las Vegas in 2022.

A three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams has totaled 769 receptions for 9,637 yards with 87 touchdowns in 133 career games (126 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2014-21) and Raiders.

–Field Level Media