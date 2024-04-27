Raiders snag rising star CB Decamerion Richardson in 4th Round of NFL Draft

Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

On Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders unexpectedly chose Decamerion Richardson, a cornerback from Mississippi State, in the fourth round with pick No 112. Although the Raiders needed to address the cornerback position, most draft evaluators projected Richardson as a sixth-round selection at best. The Raiders’ early selection of Richardson reflects their belief in his skills and potential to succeed at the next level.

Decamerion Richardson (6’2, 188 lbs) combines size and speed to bolster the Raiders’ defensive backfield. He’s a perfect example of how an impressive NFL Combine performance can help improve your draft stock. He ran a blazing 4.34 in the 40-yard dash and the display of his raw athletic talent impressed several teams.

Decamerion Richardson was staple of college defensive backfield

While at Mississippi State, Richardson remained a steady presence on the field. In 2022, he played all 13 games and made 85 tackles, along with three pass breakups. He continued to progress, and in 2023, he led his team with seven pass breakups in all 12 games played. His proficiency in zone coverage and ability to anticipate quarterbacks’ moves is most likely what enamored the Raiders. In today’s NFL, with more dynamic quarterbacks, if Richardson can develop and harness that talent, he will be a very good NFL player.

While Richardson boasts plenty of strengths and eye-catching raw ability, he must work on several areas for improvement to be an effective pro cornerback. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he struggles “tracking and playing the ball downfield, often late to disrupt the receiver’s catch.” This could impact his ability to keep up with quicker and more agile receivers in the league. Additionally, his skills against blocks and support on run plays need improvement to make the most of his strength and tackling abilities.

The Raiders’ decision to pick Decameron Richardson earlier than most expected him to be drafted seems to indicate they will continue to build their defense by adding players with promising raw talents and athleticism. Raiders’ GM Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce are clearly showing their commitment to nurturing talent that aligns with their defensive strategy and type of player.

As Decamerion Richardson transitions into the NFL, his progress will be key. The Raiders are likely to concentrate on refining his technique and boosting his ability to read plays to maximize his physical attributes. If successful, Richardson could become a cornerstone of the Raiders’ defensive plans, proving that their decision to select him earlier than anticipated was wise.

