Tommy Eichenberg selected by Raiders: A 5th-round NFL Draft gem from Ohio State

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Las Vegas Raiders went defense for their second pick in a row on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in the fifth round at pick No. 148 overall.

Eichenbrg’s selection aligns well with the team’s focus on strengthening its defense under Antonio Pierce’s guidance. Eichenberg is known for his tough playing style, which perfectly fits the Raiders ethos.

Related: Raiders snag rising star CB Decamerion Richardson in 4th Round of NFL Draft

Tommy Eichenberg was a run-stopper for the Buckeyes

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout his time at Ohio State, Tommy Eichenberg showed growth and leadership. In his senior year, he emerged as a dominant player on the field, recording 84 tackles, 27 assists, three pass breakups, one interception, and four sacks among 22 total pressures in 12 games His outstanding performance not only earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors but also the prestigious Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award, proving he is ready to jump to the rough and tumble world of the NFL.

Tommy Eichenberg’s strengths are clear — especially his quick ability to recognize offenses and nag and disrupt opponents are a key strength. He’s an excellent tackler with few misses and loves contact with opponents, engaging them aggressively. His speed plays a role in handling challenging situations, like ISO blocks and covering tight ends during both run or pass plays.

Las Vegas Selects LB Tommy Eichenberg 148th Overall



⚫️ 75 Run Stops Since 2022 (1st Among Big Ten LBs) pic.twitter.com/lzoNRvQJuY — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 27, 2024

Yet, when looking at Tommy Eichenberg’s ability, there are some worries, mainly regarding his athleticism, which seems average based on his less-than-stellar NFL Combine numbers. He also has less-than-stellar agility, which sometimes gives him trouble in coverage and could be exacerbated at the pro live.

There’s no questioning his talent and ability in the box, where he will instantly have an impact on Las Vegas.

Read more: Raiders selection of Brock Bowers has huge upside but leaves questions unanswered

How Tommy Eichenberg fits for the Raiders

Credit: Kyle Robertson / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tommy Eichenberg’s strengths as a defender could greatly benefit the Raiders, especially in containing the run. His game-reading ability and toughness align well with what Pierce looks for in players. Eichenberg’s direct and forceful style suits the Raiders’ traditional defensive approach, which is focused on physicality and a strong presence at the line of scrimmage. His tackling reliability makes him the perfect box linebacker to fit in Patrick Graham’s system.

As the NFL continues to be a pass-dominant league, Eichenberg’s success with the Raiders will hinge on how he adapts and improves in pass coverage. His potential contributions to the team’s specific defensive sets—especially against the run—make him a smart choice for the Raiders.

Telesco’s decision to pick Tommy Eichenberg strengthens their linebacker group, showcasing the Raiders’ dedication to creating a tough and more dominant defense. Although there are areas where Eichenberg can improve, his core abilities and football knowledge serve as a strong foundation for him to grow, and his value against the run will be immediately evident.

Read more: Top 10 best Las Vegas Raiders NFL draft picks of all-time, including Marcus Allen