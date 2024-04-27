San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2024: 49ers draft grade, pick-by-pick analysis

Who did the San Francisco 49ers draft? The 2024 NFL Draft provides the defending NFC champions even more of an opportunity to improve their roster.

Our 49ers draft picks tracker 2024 will keep you updated with everything you need to know from the first roud to the end of Day 3.

Let’s dive into our analysis of the 49ers draft picks in 2024. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll also have prospect profiles on every member of the 49ers draft class.

49ers draft analysis 2024: Pick-by-pick analysis of the 49ers draft class

Round 1, 31st overall: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Some had the 49ers going with a wide receiver at the end of Round 1 Thursday night. Not many had them going with this player in particular.

Though, NFL Media did give Pearsall a second-round grade and indicated that he could eventually be a plus-level starter. He’s seemingly a great fit in the 49ers’ offensive scheme under Kyle Shanahan with his ability to create separation at the line and be used as an offensive weapon. The question here is obvious. What does it mean for Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk in San Francisco moving forward.

Grade: C

Round 2, 64th overall: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

Trade: 49ers trade 63rd pick and 211th pick to the Chiefs for 64th pick and 173rd pick

San Francisco traded down one spot with Kansas City here to move from the sixth to the fifth on Saturday. In doing so, the team passed up on offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. We’ll see how that plays out moving forward.

What we do know is that the 49ers have been looking to add a boundary cornerback to go with Charvarius Ward while moving Deommodore Lenoir inside to the slot. Whether Green was the selection to be made here remains to be seen. It seems to be a bit of a reach. The 6-foot corner did record 13 passes defended and an interception a season ago. He’s said to be pretty darn good in press, too.

Grade: B-

Round 3, 86th overall: Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas

Trade: 49ers trade 94th and 132nd pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 86th pick

I love this selection for the 49ers. They moved up eight spots in the third round to acquire a versatile offensive lineman that can play both tackle and guard. Puni did not allow a single sack for the Jayhawks last season and is seen as an elite-level pass protector.

There is a chance that he could even compete with the struggling Colton McKivitz to start at right tackle out of the gate. If not, Puni will be a swing tackle and top backup at guard. Great selection from general manager John Lynch here.

Grade: A

Round 4, 124th overall: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

The 49ers needed to add a safety to the mix at some point in this draft. They did just that be acquiring a player in Mustapha who could very well find himself as a starter in the NFL.

“Mustapha reads the quarterback, takes sound angles and gets to depth in zone looks. He has the instincts and enough range to cover a deep half. He’s quick to read and react in off-coverage over the slot. Mustapha shows good timing, balance and a closing burst when he blitzes. He’s an aggressive and active run-defender who wraps up — he led Wake Forest in solo tackles in 2023.” ESPN scouting report on Malik Mustapha

This pick came via the Dallas Cowboys from the Trey Lance trade. That’s the major backdrop here.

Grade: A-

Round 4, 129th overall: Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

Trade: 49ers trade 173rd and 176th picks to the New York Jets for the 129th pick

It was inevitable that the 49ers were going to select a running back at some point in the NFL Draft. That’s just the MO of GM John Lynch and Co. Even with Christian McCaffrey in the mix as the game’s best back, they add at this position at the cost of two fifth-round picks.

ESPN had Guerendo as the 146th overall prospect in the draft. So, it’s not much of a reach. What we do know is that he provides an excellent combination of power and speed. He’s also a plus-level blocker, which is big in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. Last season at Louisville, Guerendo recorded 1,044 total yards and 11 touchdowns at a clip of 6.8 yards per touch.

Grade: B-

Round 4, 135th overall: Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

No Brandon Aiyuk trade. No Deebo Samuel trade. Two wide receivers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not sure what the 49ers are doing here.

What I do know is that they are adding speed on offense. Cowing ran a sub-4.40 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. He’s a pure slot guy with return skills. The 5-foot-11 receiver caught 316 passes for 4,477 yards and 12 touchdowns throughout his college career:

Grade: C+

