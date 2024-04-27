Did Spencer Rattler fall to Saints in Round 5 due to how he came across in a little-known high school reality show?

Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler finally received a call from an NFL team on Saturday, and it seems the reason he fell to the New Orleans Saints in Round 5 was because of how he came across in a reality show he appeared in during high school.

Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft made history. Not only were the first three picks on Thursday all QBs — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye — but six signal callers were taken in the first 12 picks. Which is a new record for the yearly event.

However, over three rounds passed before a team decided to take the QB many considered to be the next best available on the draft board, Spencer Rattler. While he didn’t have a first or second-round projection many assumed he would go much earlier than 150th overall to the New Orleans Saints. Especially since the opening round showed how QB-thirsty teams around the league are.

Well, we got some clarity on the weird reason why Rattler fell on Saturday afternoon from NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport.

Netflix reality show apparently hurt Spencer Rattler’s reputation around the NFL

“This is kind of weird to say, honestly. Spencer Rattler did a reality show in high school called ‘QB1: Beyond the Lights.’ It did not make him look great. And it is unbelievable how many different teams mentioned to me the image of him in that show, and how they can’t get it out of their heads.”

Teams like the Raiders, Giants, Seahawks, Texans, and Packers all had a need at quarterback for a potential starter or backup and they all passed on Rattler. While he is likely to be a backup at the next level, he does have an NFL-ready arm and the footwork to extend plays. In the right situation, he could be coached up into being a rock-solid starter at the next level.