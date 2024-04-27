NFL Draft prospect Brenden Rice dealing with tragedy as he waits to hear his name called

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former USC wide receiver Brenden Rice thought that he would hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft Friday evening.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, he was considered either a third or fourth-round pick after excelling with eventual No. 1 pick Caleb Williams for the Trojans.

Sadly, Rice has something else on his mind as he waits to hear where he’ll be playing in the NFL.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver is headed to Dallas to give the obituary speech at his best friend’s funeral. Keith Miller III passed away two weeks ago.

A wide receiver at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Miller died at the age of 23. He was found in his apartment.

“It is with great sadness that Texas A&M University-Commerce announces the passing of football student-athlete Keith Miller,” the university shared in a statement back on April 20.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rice played two seasons with the Trojans after transferring from Colorado. This past year saw him catch 45 passes for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. The young man had previously stated that he’d love to suit up for his father’s former San Francisco 49ers team.

Let’s hope he gets some good news on a day in which the young man mourns the tragic passing of another young man.

Related: Brenden Rice NFL Draft profile