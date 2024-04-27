Pittsburgh Steelers tried trading for Deebo Samuel, but talks broke down over one key factor

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After overhauling their offense by swapping Kenny Pickett for Russell Wilson and hiring Arthur Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers focused on the trenches during the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft. But they also tried trading for Deebo Samuel, the All-Pro ‘wide back’ from the San Francisco 49ers.

Trade rumors involving Samuel (and Brandon Aiyuk) really ramped up leading into the three-day event, with the 49ers seemingly eager to cut costs while replacing him with high-upside youth. Yet, evidently, the 49ers ended up holding onto both of their All-Pro wide receivers. They even added another wideout to the mix, selecting Ricky Pearsall 31st overall.

Yet, despite the 49ers holding onto their star talent, the Steelers reportedly tried enticing Samuel with a trade offer San Francisco couldn’t refuse.

According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Steelers did make a trade offer for Samuel, it just wasn’t enough to get the 49ers to bite.

“For what it’s worth, I’m told the Steelers had interest in trading for Deebo Samuel but were unwilling to meet the 49ers’ price.” Mike Silver on Pittsburgh Steelers’ trade offer for Deebo Samuel

The Steelers ended up selecting Michigan’s Roman Wilson in the third round with the 84th overall pick, and the 22-year-old Hawaii native may very well develop into a good player. Wilson may not match Samuel’s abilities right now, but he should be able to see the field as a rookie.

