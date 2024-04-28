Green Bay Packers HC provides big updates on Christian Watson, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes

Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers likely came away with multiple starters in the 2024 NFL Draft, while also providing depth at critical positions of need. However, the Packers also didn’t spend any of their 11 picks on a wide receiver and didn’t snag a cornerback until the 255th overall pick. Now, we know why.

While wide receiver was never considered one of the most pressing Packers draft needs in 2024, many thought it could be a position targeted considering the depth of the draft class. Plus, as the Packers draft class in 2023 can attest, gems can be found in just about every round.

However, Green Bay opted not to use any of its draft picks on a pass-catcher. Already rostering one of the youngest receiving corps in the NFL, there appears to be another reason why the team didn’t add to its receivers room this weekend.

Speaking to reporters in his post-draft press conference, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team feels good about where wide receiver Christian Watson is at this offseason. After dealing with recurring hamstring issues in 2023, the explosive wideout looks great and should be a “full go” for the offseason program.

Watson, the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played in just 9 games last season due to recurring issues with his hamstring. LaFleur told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that the team was focused on finding different ways to treat Watson’s hamstring to avoid further issues in the future.

So far, so good, and it’s not the only positive Packers news on the injury front.

Why did the Packers not draft a cornerback?

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While three of the Packers draft picks in 2024 were safeties, Kalen King was the only cornerback selected. The primary reason Green Bay didn’t add much depth to the position seems to be tied to the current status of the team’s cornerbacks.

Eric Stokes, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played in only 3 games last season after a lengthy recovery from an ACL tear in November 2022. After numerous setbacks last season, LaFleur announced that Stokes is a ‘full go’ for offseason training and he already looks great.

Furthermore, cornerback Jaire Alexander might be returning to form. After dealing with some injuries last season and causing some frustration for the Packers coaching staff, LaFleur said Alexander has been ‘outstanding; this offseason and made a special point to praise his leadership.

“I think Jaire’s been outstanding. Looks like he’s in great shape. He’s really been busting his butt.” Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on cornerback Jaire Alexander (H/T ESPN)

Everything is looking good for the Packers roster heading into the summer. With healthy starters and an incoming draft class, Green Bay could be poised to make the leap into Super Bowl contention this fall.