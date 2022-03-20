NFL Draft rumors 2022: Latest buzz ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft rumors are starting to ram up with the 2022 NFL Draft closing in. From buzz surrounding the quarterbacks to who will be the No. 1 pick, there’s plenty to analyze from the rumor mill.

Even in a weaker draft class at the position, quarterbacks are often the focus. There’s not a consensus surrounding this year’s signal-callers and that means teams are divided on which passer they like better. Things are made even more interesting because the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers all have multiple first-round picks.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EST. Day 2 of the draft, Round 2 and 3, takes place on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. EST. Finally, the NFL Draft will conclude on Day 3 with picks for rounds 4-7 made on Saturday, April 30 starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Keeping that information in mind, let’s dive into the latest NFL Draft rumors.

Washington Commanders eyeing two quarterbacks

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano reported that Washington kept a very close eye on the draft-eligible quarterbacks this year. The primary focus centered on Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett. Keep in mind, the structure of Wentz’s contract means he could only be a short-term fix. Willis, viewed as the quarterback with the highest upside, could theoretically be drafted with the 11th pick and would sit behind Wentz for a year.

Los Angeles Chargers interested in Jordan Davis

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joran Davis lit up the NFL Scouting Combine like few we’ve seen before, vaulting his draft stock from a top-25 pick into a consensus top-15 selection. He took part at the Georgia Pro Day, putting on another show for NFL scouts and coaches. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Los Angeles Chargers sent a heavy contingent to watch Davis and they aren’t even hiding their interest in him publicly. Interestingly, per Pauline, Los Angeles knows it must trade up to land Davis.

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo suffers torn Achilles

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Following a strong performance at the NFL Combine, Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo solidified his stock as a consensus top-20 picks. Sadly, things took a turn at the Wolverines’ Pro Day. During pass coverage drills, Ojabo went down with a leg injury and needed assistance leaving the field. Tests diagnosed him with a torn Achilles, which will sideline him for at least six months.

Related: Impact of David Ojabo injury on NFL Draft stock

Red flags surrounding Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone viewed Kayvon Thibodeaux as the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft before this past season. A high-ankle sprain limited him in his final year at Oregon, but it’s not why teams are concerned. Faced with an opportunity to address worries about his effort level during the NFL Combine, Thibodeaux seemingly didn’t take advantage. Between a strange pro comparison to Jadeveon Clowney, made by Thibodeaux, to multiple NFL reporters saying Thibodeaux’s emphasis on his brand and not needing coaching to tell him what’s wrong with his game, things didn’t go well.

Who will the Jaguars draft with the No. 1 pick?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before the NFL offseason kicked off, many projected the Jacksonville Jaguars would snag one of the top offensive linemen with their top pick. Needless to say, things have changed. Jacksonville tagged offensive tackle Cam Robinson for the second consecutive year and signed Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff.

NFL Draft rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers interested in Malik Willis

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers were connected heavily to Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Keep in mind, the sentiment around the league is a similar feeling to what happened before the 2021 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh didn’t keep its interest in Najee Harris a secret, with NFL Draft rumors about their interest in him found everywhere. Sure enough, the Steelers spent their first-round pick on the running back.

Mitchell Trubisky isn’t the long-term quarterback in Pittsburgh. He only signed a two-year contract, signaling that the organization views him as a bridge starter. Plus, paying him just $7 million per season makes it easy to cut bait after a year. Frankly, Malik Willis might be perfect for the Steelers.

Carolina Panthers connected to Kenny Pickett

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett, the 2021 Jonny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, is viewed by some as the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. While there are concerns about his hand size (8.5 inches), which fell well below the standard for starting quarterbacks, interest remains. Even before Carolina missed on Deshaun Watson, many around the NFL expected the Panthers would settle on Pickett as their next quarterback. There are multiple connections with Pickett to the Panthers’ coaching staff and ownership.

Related: Kenny Pickett details strong relationship with Carolina Panthers