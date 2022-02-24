Philadelphia Eagles mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are in store for a franchise-altering 2022 NFL Draft. General manager Howie Roseman and Co. boast three first-round picks stemming from seperate trades, including the deal that sent Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts last offseason.

For a team with a young quarterback and a playoff-caliber roster, this is an opportunity for Philadelphia to become legitimate threats in the NFC moving forward.

Before diving into our Eagles mock draft, let’s examine the current picks they own in the upcoming NFL Draft.

2022 Philadelphia Eagles draft picks

First round: 15th, 16th and 19th overall

Second round: 51st overall

Third round: 83rd overall

Fourth round: 115th overall

Fifth round: 139th overall

Fifth round: 147th overall

Fifth round: 151st overall

Sixth round: 175th pick

Philadelphia Eagles mock draft: Ascending the ladder in the NFC East

As noted, Roseman and Co. have a real opportunity to make noise in the 2022 NFL Draft. Philadelphia boasts a total of 10 draft picks. It has an ability to move up the board if need be. There’s also been talk of a potential blockbuster trade for a quarterback.

Either way, it’s a franchise defining moment for Philadelphia with needs at wide receiver, a long the offensive line and all three levels of the defense.

1st round, 15th overall: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Philadelphia’s defense yielded 28 passing touchdowns against 12 interceptions a season ago. Sure the team’s secondary deserves some of the blame. But the lack of a consistent pass rush impacted this unit big time. The Eagles recorded all of 29 sacks with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (7.5) leading the way. This is certainly an area of need.

Enter into the equation one of the highest-upside EDGE pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. A product of Nigeria, Ojabo didn’t start playing football until he was a junior in high school. Despite this, he was dominant for the Wolverines last season. He recorded 12 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Ojabo also isn’t scheme specific. He’d be a steal with the first of three Eagles first-round picks.

1st round, 16th overall: Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Alabama

If it weren’t for a torn ACL he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia, Williams would likely be a top-10 pick in the draft. He boasts a solid 6-foot-2 frame, owns a pro-ready route tree and is sure handed. Williams’ performance as a Junior after transferring from Ohio State adds another layer to this.

Jameson Williams stats (2021): 79 receptions, 1,572 yards, 15 TD

What a great fit Williams would be with 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith. Imagine the two catching passes from young quarterback Jalen Hurts over the next half-decade or so.

1st round, 19th overall: Trent McDuffie, cornerback, Washington

Here’s a stat to look at when determining who the Eagles should target with their final first-round pick. The 5-foot-11 McDuffie yielded just 16 catches for 111 yards without a touchdown in 11 games last season. He was barely targeted throughout. At 5-foot-11, the former Washington star also has an ability to play both on the outside and in the slot.

To say this is a need for Philadelphia, would be an understatement. Veteran Darius Slay regressed to an extent last season and has a huge $22 million cap hit in 2022. That number goes up to $23 milion in 2023. Meanwhile, fellow starting corner Steven Nelson is slated to become a free agent. Hence, why McDuffie is our pick in this Eagles mock draft.

2nd round, 51st overall: Jalen Pitre, safety, Baylor

An argument could be made that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will need to find two new starting safeties during the offseason. Starting strong safety Rodney McLeod will be a free agent in March. The veteran yielded a 71% completion mark when targeted in 2021 and has seen his best days.

Sure finding a single-high free safety should be of utmost concern, but the Eagles wouldn’t be able to pass up on Pitre if he were available at 51. The hard-hitting 6-foot defender played both safety positions and linebacker for the Bears last season. He’s an in your face safety with a tremendous tackling ability in the box. Pitre also isn’t overmatched in coverage. Acquiring someone with this talent in Day 2 would be a steal for the Philadelphia Eagles.

3rd round, 83rd overall: Damone Clark, linebacker, LSU

WILL linebacker is yet another need for head coach Nick Sirianni and Co. Former Wisconsin star T.J. Edwards is extremely limited at this spot (79% completion percentage allowed in 2021). That’s not going to cut it in an NFL that relies on linebackers being able to drop back in coverage.

While there’s still some refinement needed in Clark’s game, we’re talking about a speedy sideline-to-sideline linebacker with exceptional athleticism. He broke out big time for LSU a season ago after being benched at times in 2020. Initially a special teams player at the NFL level, he could carve out a role as a starter at the WILL spot.

4th round, 115th overall: Tyrese Robinson, guard, Oklahoma

A second-round pick out of Alabama last year, Landon Dickerson played 95% of Philadelphia’s offensive snaps as a rookie. He looked pretty good in the process. However, Dickerson translates better to his more natural center position and will likely take over that role when Jason Kelce either retires or moves on from the Eagles.

Regardless, guard is a major need for Philadelphia moving forward. Acquiring a player in Robinson who was a full-time starter for three seasons with Oklahoma would be great in the mid rounds. He can play either guard spot and is not scheme-specific.

Filling out the rest of the Eagles mock draft

Fifth round: 139th overall: Zamir White, running back, Georgia

Fifth round: 147th overall: Dare Rosenthal, offensive tackle, Kentucky

Fifth round: 151st overall: Justyn Ross, wide receiver, Clemson

Sixth round: 175th overall: Kaleb Eleby, quarterback, Western Michigan

