Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints pull off blockbuster NFL trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have opted to use their three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft as a way to acquire more capital moving forward.

Their trade partner comes in the form of the NFC rival New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have traded the 16th and 19th picks in the 2022 NFL Draft as well as a sixth-rounder to the New Orleans Saints for the 18th pick, 101st pick and 237th selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia also receives a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round selection in the blockbuster. The team made it official later on Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints blockbuste trade

Let’s break it down in bullet point form below.

Eagles get: 18th, 101st and 237th picks in 2022 NFL Draft, first-round in 2023 and second rounder in 2024

Saints get: 16th and 19th and 194th picks in 2022 NFL Draft

To say that this is an absolute blockbuster would be an understatement. Philadelphia’s 16th pick headed to New Orleans originally came to the team via the Indianapolis Colts in the Carson Wentz blockbuster last summer.

It’s rather clear that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is looking to milk that pick for everything possible. In reality, he now adds a future first and second-round selection in an indirect manner.

As for the Saints, they now have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft as the team prepares for its first season in the post-Sean Payton era.

There’s going to be a whole lot more to this blockbuster trade in the next couple hours. We’ll have further updates when they become available.

For now, the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have shaken up the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft slated to get going late this month in Las Vegas.