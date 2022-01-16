Philadelphia Eagles schedule: 2022 opponents

Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Opponents for 2022 season
- Home: Giants, Cowboys, Washington, Vikings, Packers, Titans, Jaguars, Steelers, Saints
- Away: Giants, Cowboys, Washington, Colts, Texans, Bears, Lions, Cardinals
Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Eagles keeping and starting these key players:
- QB – Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew
- RB – Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard,
- WR – DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward Jr., J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- TE – Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll
- Defense – See where the Eagles land in this week’s NFL defense rankings
Philadelphia Eagles’ season so far
Week 1 – Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6 @ Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
- Spread: Falcons -3.5
- Moneyline: Eagles +160; Falcons -190
- Over/Under: 49
- Sportsnaut Prediction: Eagles 35, Falcons 31
Week 2 – Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-11 vs. San Francisco 49ers
- When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
- Spread: 49ers 3.0
- Moneyline: Eagles +130; 49ers -155
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 28, Eagles 17
Stay up to date on all the NFL Games Today and every matchup on the NFL schedule
Week 3 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Dallas Cowboys, 41-21
- When: Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
- Spread: Cowboys -3.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Eagles +155; Cowboys -185
- Over/Under: 51.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24
Week 4 – Philadelphia Eagles lose 42-30 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM
- Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
- Moneyline: Eagles +230; Chiefs -190
- Over/under: 55.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 35, Eagles 21
Week 5 – Philadelphia Eagles win 21-18 over Carolina Panthers
- When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Panthers -3
- Moneyline: Eagles +150; Panthers -180
- Over/Under: 45
- Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16
Week 6 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-22
- When: Thursday, October 14 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network, Fox
- Point spread: Tampa Bay -7.0
- Moneyline: Buccaneers -300; Rams +240
- Over/under: 52.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 33, Eagles 13
Week 7 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, 33-22
- When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST
- Point spread: Raiders 2.0
- Moneyline: Philadelphia +115; Raiders -135
- Over/under: 48.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 34, Raiders 27
Week 8 – Eagles win 44-6 vs Detroit Lions
- When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM
- Point spread: Eagles -3.5
- Moneyline: Lions +145; Eagles -175
- Over/under: 48
- Sportsnaut prediction: Lions 24, Eagles 21
Week 9 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24
- When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:05 PM EST
- Spread: Pick
- Moneyline: Chargers -125; Eagles +105
- Over/under: 49.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 33, Eagles 20
Week 10 – Philadelphia Eagles win 30-13 over Denver Broncos
- When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:25 PM
- Point spread: Broncos -2.5
- Moneyline: Eagles +120; Broncos -145
- Over/under: 45
- Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 23, Eagles 20
Week 11 – Philadelphia Eagles win 40-29 over New Orleans Saints
- When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Eagles -1
- Moneyline: New Orleans -190; Philadelphia +160
- Over/under: 43.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 21, Eagles 16
Week 12 – Eagles lose 13-7 to New York Giants
- When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Philadelphia -3.5
- Moneyline: Eagles -185; Giants +155
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21
Week 13 – Eagles win 33-18 over New York Jets
- When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Eagles -6.5
- Moneyline: Eagles -275; Jets +220
- Over/under: 45
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 27, Jets 19
WEEK 14 BYE
Week 15 – Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Football Team, 27-17
- When: Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM EST
- Spread: Eagles -7
- Moneyline: Washington +240; Philadelphia -300
- Over/under: 44
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 20, Washington 14
Week 16 – Philadelphia Eagles soar past New York Giants 34-10
- When: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Eagles -10
- Moneyline: Giants +340; Eagles -450
- Over/under: 40.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 21
Week 17 – Philadelphia Eagles take down Washington Football Team 20-16
- When: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1:00 PM
- Spread: Eagles -3.5
- Moneyline: Philadelphia -185; Washington +155
- Over/under: 46
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 24, Washington 20
Week 18 – Philadelphia Eagles lose 51-26 to Dallas Cowboys
- When: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8:15 PM
- Spread: Cowboys -3.5
- Moneyline: Dallas -180; Philadelphia +155
- Over/under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 23
Philadelphia Eagles lose 31-15 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card Round
- When: Sunday, January 16
- Point spread: Buccaneers -8.5
- Over/under: 49.0
- Moneyline: Philadelphia +260; Tampa Bay -335
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 38, Eagles 17
Come back next season for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule.
See where the Eagles check in on our latest edition of NFL power rankings