Philadelphia Eagles schedule: 2022 opponents

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

Home: Giants, Cowboys, Washington, Vikings, Packers, Titans, Jaguars, Steelers, Saints

Away: Giants, Cowboys, Washington, Colts, Texans, Bears, Lions, Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles’ season so far

Week 1 – Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6 @ Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX Spread: Falcons -3.5

Falcons -3.5 Moneyline: Eagles +160; Falcons -190

Eagles +160; Falcons -190 Over/Under: 49

49 Sportsnaut Prediction: Eagles 35, Falcons 31

Week 2 – Philadelphia Eagles lost 17-11 vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on FOX Spread: 49ers 3.0

49ers 3.0 Moneyline: Eagles +130; 49ers -155

Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 28, Eagles 17

Week 3 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Dallas Cowboys, 41-21

When: Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN

Monday, September 27 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN Spread: Cowboys -3.5 (BetMGM)

Cowboys -3.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Eagles +155; Cowboys -185

Eagles +155; Cowboys -185 Over/Under: 51.5

51.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24

Week 4 – Philadelphia Eagles lose 42-30 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Chiefs -6.5 Moneyline: Eagles +230; Chiefs -190

Eagles +230; Chiefs -190 Over/under: 55.0

55.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 35, Eagles 21

Week 5 – Philadelphia Eagles win 21-18 over Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM Spread: Panthers -3

Panthers -3 Moneyline: Eagles +150; Panthers -180

Eagles +150; Panthers -180 Over/Under: 45

45 Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16

Week 6 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-22

When: Thursday, October 14 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network, Fox

Thursday, October 14 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network, Fox Point spread: Tampa Bay -7.0

Tampa Bay -7.0 Moneyline: Buccaneers -300; Rams +240

Buccaneers -300; Rams +240 Over/under: 52.5

52.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 33, Eagles 13

Week 7 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, 33-22

When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Raiders 2.0

Raiders 2.0 Moneyline: Philadelphia +115; Raiders -135

Philadelphia +115; Raiders -135 Over/under: 48.5

48.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 34, Raiders 27

Week 8 – Eagles win 44-6 vs Detroit Lions

When : Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM

: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Eagles -3.5

Eagles -3.5 Moneyline: Lions +145; Eagles -175

Lions +145; Eagles -175 Over/under: 48

48 Sportsnaut prediction: Lions 24, Eagles 21

Week 9 — Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, November 7 at 4:05 PM EST Spread: Pick

Pick Moneyline: Chargers -125; Eagles +105

Chargers -125; Eagles +105 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 33, Eagles 20

Week 10 – Philadelphia Eagles win 30-13 over Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:25 PM

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4:25 PM Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Moneyline: Eagles +120; Broncos -145

Eagles +120; Broncos -145 Over/under: 45

45 Sportsnaut prediction: Broncos 23, Eagles 20

Week 11 – Philadelphia Eagles win 40-29 over New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM Spread: Eagles -1

Eagles -1 Moneyline: New Orleans -190; Philadelphia +160

New Orleans -190; Philadelphia +160 Over/under: 43.5

43.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Saints 21, Eagles 16

Week 12 – Eagles lose 13-7 to New York Giants

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM Spread: Philadelphia -3.5

Philadelphia -3.5 Moneyline: Eagles -185; Giants +155

Eagles -185; Giants +155 Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21

Week 13 – Eagles win 33-18 over New York Jets

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:00 PM Spread: Eagles -6.5

Eagles -6.5 Moneyline: Eagles -275; Jets +220

Eagles -275; Jets +220 Over/under: 45

45 Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 27, Jets 19

WEEK 14 BYE

Week 15 – Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Football Team, 27-17

When: Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM EST

Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM EST Spread: Eagles -7

Eagles -7 Moneyline: Washington +240; Philadelphia -300

Washington +240; Philadelphia -300 Over/under: 44

44 Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 20, Washington 14

Week 16 – Philadelphia Eagles soar past New York Giants 34-10

When: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 PM Spread: Eagles -10

Eagles -10 Moneyline: Giants +340; Eagles -450

Giants +340; Eagles -450 Over/under: 40.5

40.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 21

Week 17 – Philadelphia Eagles take down Washington Football Team 20-16

When: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1:00 PM Spread: Eagles -3.5

Eagles -3.5 Moneyline: Philadelphia -185; Washington +155

Philadelphia -185; Washington +155 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 24, Washington 20

Week 18 – Philadelphia Eagles lose 51-26 to Dallas Cowboys

When: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8:15 PM

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8:15 PM Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Cowboys -3.5 Moneyline: Dallas -180; Philadelphia +155

Dallas -180; Philadelphia +155 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 23

Philadelphia Eagles lose 31-15 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card Round

When: Sunday, January 16

Sunday, January 16 Point spread: Buccaneers -8.5

Buccaneers -8.5 Over/under: 49.0

49.0 Moneyline: Philadelphia +260; Tampa Bay -335

Philadelphia +260; Tampa Bay -335 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 38, Eagles 17

