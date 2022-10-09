Jalen Hurts, Cameron Dicker lead Eagles over Cardinals for 5-0 start

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic

Cameron Dicker kicked a late field goal in his NFL debut as the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles continued their best start since 2004 with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz.

Dicker was signed to the practice squad Tuesday with Jake Elliott sidelined by an ankle injury. His 23-yard field goal put the Eagles (5-0) ahead with 1:45 remaining.

With no timeouts, Kyler Murray drove Arizona to the Philadelphia 25 with 22 seconds left, but Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field-goal try wide right. Ammendola was making his Cardinals debut, signed this week with Matt Prater dealing with a hip injury.

The Cardinals (2-3) fell to 0-3 at home, where they haven’t won since last Oct. 24.

Jalen Hurts passed for 239 yards and rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles. DeVonta Smith had 10 catches for 87 yards and Dallas Goedert added eight grabs for 95 yards.

Murray passed for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Arizona forged a 17-17 tie on Eno Benjamin’s 11-yard run with 9:43 to play, punctuating a 12-play, 90-yard drive.

Philadelphia answered with a 17-play, 70-yard drive. Goedert’s 16-yard catch on third-and-12 kept the drive alive and Dicker made his second field goal of the game.

The Eagles extended their best start since they won their first seven games in 2004 and went to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia opened up a 14-0 lead on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Hurts, his fifth and sixth rushing scores of the season.

Hurts’ first touchdown capped an 11-play, 64-yard drive in the first quarter, and the second one finished off a 16-play, 87-yard march.

The Cardinals got on the board with 5:24 left in the half when Murray tossed a short pass to Marquise Brown, who sidestepped several defenders for a 25-yard TD to make it 14-7.

Following a gutsy fourth-and-4 conversion on a fake punt in its own territory, Arizona pulled within 14-10 on Ammendola’s 20-yard field goal as the halftime clock expired.

The Eagles had the only points of the third quarter on Dicker’s 42-yard field goal for a 17-10 lead.

–Field Level Media