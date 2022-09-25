Jalen Hurts helps Eagles blow past Commanders

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts threw for 340 yards and tossed three second-quarter touchdowns while the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense battered Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz for six first-half sacks in a 24-8 win Sunday in Landover, Md.

Hurts completed 22 of 35 passes without an interception as Philadelphia (3-0) remained unbeaten and moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The 2-0 New York Giants host Dallas on Monday night.

Wentz, the former Eagles’ quarterback now playing for his third team in as many years, hit 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards. Washington got to the 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but Wentz’s fourth-and-goal completion to Logan Thomas was stopped for no gain.

The Commanders (1-2) avoided a shutout on the next play when Daron Payne tackled Boston Scott in the end zone for a safety. But the game was decided long before then, thanks to Philadelphia’s explosive second quarter.

Philadelphia finished with nine sacks with Brandon Graham (2.5) leading the way.

Jake Elliott converted a 32-yard field goal seven seconds into the period to start the outburst. Two plays after Graham strip-sacked Wentz and Javon Hargrave recovered, Hurts hooked up with Dallas Goedert over the middle for a 23-yard touchdown pass that made it 10-0 with 13:18 left in the half.

The Eagles took advantage of good field position for their next touchdown. Taking over at their 36, they needed just six plays to cover 64 yards. Hurts hit A.J. Brown from the 9 with 2:56 remaining for a 17-0 advantage.

Philadelphia essentially put the game away with a classic two-minute drill on its last possession of the half. Hurts’ 44-yard connection with DeVonta Smith got the Eagles to the 1 and on fourth-and-goal, the duo connected for a 2-yard score to end the half and make it 24-0.

Smith finished the day with career bests of eight catches and 169 yards, giving him 249 in the last two games after being shut out in a Week 1 win in Detroit.

Antonio Gibson scored on a 1-yard run with 1:55 left for Washington.

–Field Level Media