Baltimore Ravens mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2022 offseason with one major objective in mind. This was to reach an agreement to extend Lamar Jackson, keeping him around for the foreseeable future. While talks are still ongoing on that front, the Ravens have done a good job addressing other internal roster needs.

Adding Morgan Moses, Michael Pierce, and Marcus Williams are all important additions, but the Ravens still have more areas of concern to address. After losing their Bradley Bozeman, their starting center in free agency, having Za’Darius Smith back out of a deal to add to their group of edge rushers, in addition to not bringing back cornerback Jimmy Smith, the Ravens still have their fair share of roster needs.

This is where the 2022 NFL Draft comes in. Starting off with a total of 10 selections, with their first coming at pick 14, general manager Eric DeCosta has the team in a good position to improve yet this offseason. Here are the rest of the Ravens selections for the 2022 Draft.

2022 Baltimore Ravens draft picks

1st round: 14th overall

14th overall 2nd round: 45th overall

45th overall 3rd round: 76th overall, 100th overall

76th overall, 100th overall 4th round: 110th overall, 119th overall, 128th overall, 139th overall, 141st overall

110th overall, 119th overall, 128th overall, 139th overall, 141st overall 6th round: 197th overall

Let’s dive into our 2022 Baltimore Ravens mock draft. Future updates will take a more aggressive approach as we find the best way to capitalize on having five picks in the fourth round.

Related: Four ideal J.C. Tretter landing spots in free agency

Baltimore Ravens mock draft: Building a Super Bowl roster

As we briefly touched on earlier, the Ravens have an assortment of team needs as we head into April. Finding a long-term center has to be considered, but only if the draft board falls according to plan. Other areas of improvement include addressing an aging group of pass-rushers and interior linemen. Yet, after allowing more passing yards per game than any other NFL team in 2021, adding another cornerback has to at least be considered.

In the end, this places the Ravens in an ideal scenario heading into the 2022 player selection process. With one center who has a first-round grade in a draft class loaded with defensive talent, it depends who’s available as always, but the Ravens can go with the best player available. Whether that’s filling out the front seven with another linebacker, picking up a lineman on either side of the ball, or another cornerback will be up to the front office.

Related: Baltimore Ravens looking to trade Miles Boykin

1st round, 14th overall: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In a dream world, Jordan Davis will fall to pick No. 14. Or, maybe that’s where the Ravens get aggressive to package some of their fourth-round picks, along with pick No. 12 and an additional future pick to move up the board if he’s their top target.

With patience, the Ravens can still land an impact player who can start right away in the trenches, he just might play on offense instead. Although they suffered several injuries up front, with Ronnie Stanley playing just one game, they also allowed the second-most sacks as a team. It may not be as big of an issue with Stanley returning to health in 2022, but losing Bradley Bozeman to the Panthers and not having a replacement ready to go should be a concern.

Like Davis, there’s no guarantee Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum will still be available by the time pick 14 comes around either, but if the athletic center is still up for grabs, the Ravens should promptly turn in their selection. A Rimington Trophy winner, Linderbaum is regarded as the top center prospect in this class by far.

“Linderbaum is one of the best center prospects in recent memory,” Kiper wrote. “He can do everything, and he excels as a puller to either side. He’s a fantastic run blocker.” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. on Tyler Linderbaum’s pro prospects

Related: Bobby Wagner visiting Baltimore Ravens, three other free agents they should sign

2nd round, 45th overall: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Having arguably two No. 1 cornerbacks with playmakers such as Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters places the Ravens on high ground, but after losing Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, there’s a strong need to add depth at the position. Last season should have been the strongest indicator of this weakness after Peters missed the entire season and Humphrey sitting out five games due to injury as well. We all saw just how bad the pass defense was a season ago, but adding Marcus Williams and changing defensive coordinators likely won’t be enough to solve this problem.

Instead the Ravens could look to take advantage of a strong CB draft class to add youth at the position. One potential selection in the second round could be Kyler Gordon if he makes it that far. Gordon played both the nickel role and outside corner positions while at Washington and is a two-time member of Bruce Feldmann’s annual Freaks list, suggesting he too can be a playmaker as a member of the Ravens flock.

Related: Projecting NFL free agent landing spots for best remaining players, including JC Tretter, Tyrann Mathieu

3rd round, 76th overall: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

A three-time defensive captain and the 2021 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award winner, Josh Paschal can bring a lot to an NFL locker room. Not only is he a leader on and off the field, he’s also a cancer survivor, which provides a glimpse of his toughness.

At 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, Paschal is an edge rusher at the next level. Luckily Paschal knows how to use leverage to his benefit when getting after the quarterback. He may not be an immediate starter, but he can fill a rotational pass-rushing role for the Ravens right away in 2022. After averaging just two sacks per game as a team, ranking ninth-worst in the NFL, adding another pressure generator should be near the forefront of the Ravens’ offseason to-do list.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Outlook for top defenses after free agency

3rd round, 100th overall: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Maybe we’re getting a bit too flashy here. One could easily make the case for another middle linebacker, but we’ll hope the Ravens can come to terms with Bobby Wagner. Instead, maybe they can take a flyer on a high-profile position in the hopes he can be a difference maker in the pros.

Romeo Doubs is an intriguing size/speed receiver who packs explosive straight-line speed into a powerful 6-foot-2, 204 pound frame. He was highly productive in college, putting up two 1,000-yard seasons playing his part in Nevada’s Air Raid scheme, where Doubs was able to show off his ability to rack up YAC. He’d be a great fourth option for Lamar Jackson behind Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown, and Rashod Bateman.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Shakeup after first wave of free agency

Baltimore Ravens Day 3 selections

You thought we were done? Not yet. The Ravens have a full 53-man roster they need to fill. With that many of the players taken in the later rounds can immediately step into depth or backup roles, and some could even compete for some playing time from the jump. Here we address the less pressing Ravens team needs for 2022.

4th round: 110th overall: JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska 4th round: 119th overall: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest 4th round: 128th overall: Neil Farrell Jr., NT, LSU

Neil Farrell Jr., NT, LSU 4th round: 139th overall: Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State 4th round: 141st overall: Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU 6th round: 197th overall: Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

Related: NFL mock draft 2022: See who the Baltimore Ravens land at No. 14