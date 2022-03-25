Projecting NFL free agent landing spots for best remaining players, including Rob Gronkowski, Tyrann Mathieu

The 2022 NFL free agency period has already brought more change than anyone expected. From franchise quarterbacks switching teams to the game’s very best receivers landing record-breaking contracts, we’ve now seen it all. Yet there’s still many impact players left on the market, with several teams having more than enough cap space to get involved. Since there are still many high-profile names available in free agency, we figured we’d take a crack at projecting the remaining free agent landing spots for the 2022 season.

Projecting 2022 NFL free agent landing spots

In no particular order, here are some of our favorite free agent landing spots for the top remaining players on the market.

Odell Beckham Jr. – Once one of the top playmaking receivers in football, OBJ has faded quite a bit since his heyday, but when healthy he showed he can still play a big role in a high-scoring offense. The when healthy is the most important part as he recovers from his Super Bowl ACL tear. – Prediction: New England Patriots

Julio Jones – Like Odell, Julio used to be considered one of, if not the very best receiver in football. Unfortunately it’s now been two full seasons since Jones has shown that elite level have play, with just one game scoring a touchdown while gaining 100 or more yards in that timeframe. Still, teams have to be interested in seeing if his experience can make an immediate impact. – Prediction: Green Bay Packers

Antonio Brown – Sensing a theme here? Another former star receiver who’s battled recent injury problems, AB also displayed a level of talent that should intrigue several teams hoping to compete in 2022. Put him on a winning team with an established starting QB and watch him thrive once again. – Prediction: Cleveland Browns

Rob Gronkowski – Who knows what Gronk is thinking after coming up short in the playoffs with the Bucs. First Tom Brady retired, then he showed us he was kidding. It seems unlikely for Gronkowski to want to play his first season without TB12 after 11 years of excellence. – Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Duane Brown – Even at the age of 36, Brown still made the Pro Bowl last season with the Seahawks. Now that they’ve traded Russell Wilson, Brown could be looking for a change in scenery, but the All-Pro left tackle has never won a Super Bowl. Expect him to pursue an opportunity to compete, yet start in what would be his 16th NFL season. – Prediction: Indianapolis Colts

JC Tretter – One of the top free agents left on the market, Tretter has missed a total of one game in his last five seasons, starting 80 games at center. In each of the past three years, Tretter has ranked as the second-best pass blocking center per Pro Football Focus and would be a great signing for many teams looking to improve at the pivot. – Prediction: Baltimore Ravens

Top defensive free agent landing spots

Same as the free agent landing spots on offense, players are listed in no particular order.

Akiem Hicks – Yeah, the 32-year-old Pro Bowl lineman may be past his prime, but he’s still a physically imposing force along the D-line. Hicks has racked up seven sacks in his past two seasons to go with 30 QB hits. He can still be effective in 2022. – Prediction: Dallas Cowboys

Jadeveon Clowney – What happened to the 2014 No. 1 overall pick who seemed poised for greatness? Injuries have greatly impacted his career, but Clowney does have three seasons reaching nine sacks, with the most recent one coming in 2021. He’s also an above-average run defender. Despite playing on four different teams in as many years, Clowney is likely to find his fifth team soon. – Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs

Bobby Wagner – The other shocking departure from the Seahawks this offseason, Wagner is easily among the best free agents left. A Pro Bowl linebacker for the past six seasons, Wagner has missed just two games in that span. He finished with 170 tackles and two takeaways last season, and he’ll likely put up similar stats in 2022 too. – Prediction: Los Angeles Rams

Tyrann Mathieu – After his third consecutive Pro Bowl season with the Chiefs, they have moved on by signing Justin Reid instead. While he did win one Lombardi in Kansas City, with most of the big chunks of free agency money already spent, look for the Honey Badger to sign a short-term contract with a defense that has a chance to be elite. – Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers

Stephon Gilmore – While he’s missed 14 games in his past two seasons, Gilmore has been a shutdown corner for the better part of his 10-year career. Gilmore’s play hasn’t suddenly dropped off still allowing a passer rating below 80%, but he could be looking to continue playing close to his home state in South Carolina. – Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles

Bryce Callahan – He’s not a household name, but Bryce Callahan should draw more attention for his standout play covering slot receivers. Targeted a total 94 times in the past two seasons, Callahan has allowed a completion percentage of just 55.6%. He may not be an ideal outside corner, but he’ll be a great nickel back for a feisty defensive back in 2022. – Prediction: Arizona Cardinals

