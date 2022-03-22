Four ideal J.C. Tretter landing spots in free agency

As one of the top remaining free agents available, J.C. Tretter’s market is expected to pick up quickly. Establishing himself as one of the best centers in the NFL during the past few seasons, Tretter doubles as the president of the NFL Players Association. Solid in pass pro while being a strong run blocker, it’s only a matter of time before the 30-year-old, eight-year vet finds a new home for 2022.

Here are four teams Tretter could sign with in free agency over the next few days.

Minnesota Vikings patch up O-Line with J.C. Tretter agreement

The Minnesota Vikings have made an effort to improve the offensive line, whether it’s selecting Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd pick a year ago, to Ezra Cleveland’s selection in the second round in 2020, and before that, Garrett Bradbury in the first round in 2019. Unfortunately, Bradbury hasn’t been able to deal with the bigger, stronger players at the point of attack in pass protection. This has led to several embarrassing moments under center for Kirk Cousins.

Now that the new regime has committed to Captain Kirk, they might want to protect him a bit better along the interior. Perhaps the best way to do that is by signing J.C. Tretter in free agency. Not only would Tretter be an instant improvement over Bradbury, he’d also prevent the team from even thinking of drafting Bradbury’s replacement in April, allowing them to focus their drafting strategy elsewhere.

Las Vegas Raiders continue adding to offense with Tretter

If there’s one thing to take away from the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason, it’s that they’re making a strong effort to rise to the top of an uber-competitive AFC West division. They’ve added to the defensive line, the secondary, and have even reunited Derek Carr with one of his best friends by adding Davante Adams. Now, they need to make sure their star quarterback is protected.

They won’t have Marcus Mariota to spell Carr off the bench anymore, so making sure he’s rarely hit is imperative to their success in 2022. Enter JC Tretter. The Raiders’ starting five isn’t set, signing Tretter could allow them to move Andre James to guard if they still feel he’s capable of starting. Either way, Tretter is an improvement at the pivot in Vegas.

While some Raiders took issue with Tretter when he was a member of the Browns, as he helped get the Raiders-Browns matchup delayed after Baker Mayfield and several more of his teammates experienced a COVID outbreak, they might appreciate having Tretter on their side going forward. Plus, K.J. Wright is a free agent, so the bad blood may already be gone.

Baltimore Ravens steal from AFC North rivals by landing new starting center

Even if the Ravens were planning to bring back Bradley Bozeman in 2022, that ship has sailed now that he’s signed in Carolina. Now the team needs to find a new starting center who is athletic enough to get to the second level in their high-powered rushing attack. But, as you can see from above, Tretter is also one of the better pass-blocking centers in the NFL.

Adding Tretter would solidify an otherwise strong offensive line in Baltimore. The Ravens have more than enough cap space to get a deal done, and he might enjoy the added grit that comes with facing his old team twice per year. For Baltimore and Tretter, coming to an agreement on a contract makes too much sense not to happen.

Dallas Cowboys anchor offensive line with J.C. Tretter signing

Ever since Travis Frederick retired after struggling through an autoimmune disorder at the age of 29, the Dallas Cowboys just haven’t been the same at the center position. In an attempt to solve the problem, they selected Tyler Biadasz in the fourth round back in 2020, but he hasn’t developed quite as quickly as they’d like.

The Cowboys have also moved on from La’el Collins this offseason, creating yet another shift in the line. Maybe that’s where J.C. Tretter can help, as an eight-year veteran who’s played for both the Packers and Browns, he’s been a part of some great offensive lines, which is what Dallas needs to rebuild to help Ezekiel Elliott remain effective as he too deals with knee issues.

With 90 career starts at center, Tretter could show Biadasz some vet moves, giving him the chance to still develop into an above-average player for America’s Team in the long run. Signing Tretter could be a win-win situation for everyone involved.

