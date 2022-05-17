fbpx
Published May 17, 2022

Detroit Lions schedule: Expediting rebuild starts against the Eagles

The Detroit Lions are in a huge rebuild, but how many games on their 2021 schedule are realistically winnable? Check out our projected record for the Lions.

Vincent Frank

Detroit Lions schedule: Week 1

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 11Philadelphia Eagles1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Eagles 27, Lions 17

Detroit Lions schedule roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Lions keeping and starting these key players:

The Lions have provided Goff with the necessary weapons to turn around his career. That included signing Chark from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The LSU product recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards in 2019-20 before missing all but four games to injury last season.

We also love the selection of Williams in a trade up to the 12th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. They’ll team up with St. Brown to form a potent trio. With Swift and Hockenson doing their thing, the Lions should improve big time on offense.

Even after selecting EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, the Lion’s defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Expect a ton of high-scoring games with Detroit being more competitive than in the past.

2022 Detroit Lions schedule

detroit lions schedule:
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 — Washington Commanders

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18Commanders1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Lions 31, Commanders 27

Week 3 — @ Minnesota Vikings

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25@ Vikings1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Vikings 27, Lions 20

Week 4 — Seattle Seahawks

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2Seahawks1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Lions 28, Seahawks 24

Week 5 — @ New England Patriots

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9@ Patriots1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Lions 17

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 — @ Dallas Cowboys

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23@ Cowboys1:00 PMCBS

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Lions 24

Week 8 — Miami Dolphins

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 31, Lions 20

Week 9 — Green Bay Packers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6Packers1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Packers 35, Lions 24

Week 10 — @ Chicago Bears

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13@ Bears1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Bears 27, Lions 23

Week 11 — @ New York Giants

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20@ Giants1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Lions 27, Giants 17
Week 12– Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving)

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Thursday, Nov. 24Bills12:30 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Bills 35, Lions 17

Week 13 — Jacksonville Jaguars

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4Jaguars1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Lions 31, Jaguars 27

Week 14 — Minnesota Vikings

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11Vikings1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Lions 28, Vikings 24

Week 15 — @ New York Jets

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18@ Jets1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Jets 24, Lions 20
Week 16 — @ Carolina Panthers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24@ Panthers1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Panthers 23, Lions 17

Week 17 — Chicago Bears

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1Bears1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Lions 31, Bears 17

Wee 18 — @ Green Bay Packers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
TBD@ PackersTBDTBD
  • Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 17

Detroit Lions schedule prediction: 6-11, 3rd place in the NFC North

As we noted above, the Lions will be more competitive than last season. Dan Campbell appears to be on the right path with this team. Even then, Detroit is at least a season away from playoff contention.

