Houston Texans mock draft 2022: Rebuilding the franchise￼

The Deshaun Watson trade is in the rearview mirror, allowing the Houston Texans to shift their entire focus towards the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s going to be a massive rebuild for general manager Nick Caserio, meaning our 2022 Texans mock draft is just the start of the challenge ahead.

In terms of the Texans draft needs, everything is on the table. There’s not a single player on the roster who isn’t a potential candidate to be replaced in the starting lineup with the next two seasons. While it means the massive personnel overhaul must continue, it also creates a level of freedom in the NFL Draft.

Before diving into our Texans mock draft, let’s examine the 2022 picks they’ll be working with as of now.

2022 Houston Texans draft picks

Houston Texans mock draft: Creataing a core for the future

The entire focus in our Houston Texans mock draft is taking the best player available. Positional value at a certain draft slot or doubling up at a certain area doesn’t matter. Houston needs to find players who can be part of its long-term mission to find success.

Holding a pair of top-15 picks, there are several directions Houston can take things. Snagging a premium offensive tackle at the 3rd pick and then grabbing a defender with the Cleveland Browns‘ first-round pick. Naturally, the front office could also load up on either side of the ball to create a strength of the team moving forward.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Texans mock draft.

1st round, 3rd overall: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

The buzz surrounding Derek Stingley after his freshman season suggested he could become a No. 1 pick. It wasn’t simply what he did during games, the freshman cornerback locked up Ja’Marr Chase on the practice field at LSU. Injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented us from seeing that talent consistently over the past two seasons.

This is still a player worth the No. 3 pick. 6-foot-1 cornerbacks with absurd athleticism, length and instincts don’t come around very often. If he returns to form, Stingley can be an All-Pro cornerback who you leave out alone against No. 1 receivers and don’t give it a second thought.

Keep in mind, Caserio is from the Patriots’ model and Bill Belichick places an emphasis on top-shelf cornerbacks. That’s why Stingley is likely among the Texans draft targets.

1st round, 13th overall: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

After giving some consideration to adding an impact player on the offensive side (wide receiver Drake London), we stick to the blueprint of defense becoming the Texans’ identity. Jonathan Greenard and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo played well this past season, but there are no guarantees they can be long-term starters. Even if they are, great teams compile pass rushers.

George Karlaftis, a 6-foot-4 edge rusher, tested well at the NFL Combine with an 8.88 Relative Athletic Score. He most often wins with his power and motor, fighting through blocks and constantly moving to create disruption. He’s also comfortable lining up at different spots, getting into the backfield through inside penetration or coming around the edge. If NFL coaching helps him develop a better array of pass-rush moves, he could be an outstanding piece for the Texans’ defense.

2nd round, 37th overall: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Finally some help for quarterback Davis Mills. The Houston Texans seem intent on keeping Brandin Cooks, despite the No. 1 receiver being a trade target for multiple clubs. If that remains the case, it makes sense for Caserio to put even more pass-catchers around Mills so he can do a thorough evaluation of the young passer.

Coming from Western Michigan, Skyy Moore didn’t generate as much buzz during the 2021 college football season. A lot of people missed out on a 5-foot-10 receiver who obliterated his competition, especially when he got the football in space. Moore is a YAC maestro, providing Houston with someone for Mills to get the football out to quickly. Once he snags it, Moore will put that eye-popping elusiveness on display, becoming a strong No. 2 receiver.

3rd round, 68th overall: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Back to the defensive side with our Texans draft capital. Houston finished with the ninth-most interceptions (17) in the NFL this past season. However, safety is still an area of weakness and teams that lack firepower offensively must create extra possessions. That’s where Kerby Joseph enters the equation. It took some time for him to see the field at Illinois, but he thrived once he stepped on. He lacks elite athleticism, limiting his range, and he struggles to bring down running backs. With that said, he’s an ideal split-safety for a team that is rebuilding and can afford his learning moments.

3rd round, 80th overall: Dylan Parham, iOL, Memphis

It’s fair to say things just aren’t working out with 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard. Houston needs to find ways to win a few more battles in the trenches. Dylan Perham, who played multiple spots at Memphis, projects as a guard or center at the next level. He’ll need some time to work on his footwork and there’s room to add more strength, but the tools exist to be a starting guard in Houston. For a rebuilding team, depth and competition are everything and that’s what Houston wants.

Houston Texans mock draft: Day 3 picks

4th round, 108th overall: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State 6th round, 183rd overall: Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina 6th round, 205th overall: Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State 6th round, 208th overall: Logan Bruss, OT, Wisconsin

Logan Bruss, OT, Wisconsin 7th round, 245th overall: DJ Dale, iDL, Alabama

