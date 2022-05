Houston Texans schedule: 2022 opponents

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

Home: Titans, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington

Away: Titans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Bears, Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants, Raiders

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Texans keeping and starting these key players:

Houston Texans 2021 season results

Week 1 – Houston Texans won 37-21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Moneyline: Jaguars -180; Texans +135

Jaguars -180; Texans +135 Over/Under: 45

45 Sportsnaut Prediction: Jaguars 35, Texans 23

Week 2 – Houston Texans lost 31-21 @ Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Browns -12.5

Browns -12.5 Moneyline: Texans +450; Browns -650

Texans +450; Browns -650 Over/Under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 31, Texans 13

Week 3 — Houston Texans lost 24-9 vs Carolina Panthers

When: Thursday, September 23 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network

Thursday, September 23 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network Spread: Panthers -8.0 (BetMGM)

Panthers -8.0 (BetMGM) Over/Under: 43 points

43 points Money line: Panthers (-350), Texans (+275)

Panthers (-350), Texans (+275) Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 21, Texans 10

Week 4 – Houston Texans lose 40-0 to Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Bills -16.5

Bills -16.5 Moneyline: Texans +850; Bills -1500

Texans +850; Bills -1500 Over/under: 47.0

47.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 56, Texans 10

Week 5 – Houston Texans lose 25-22 to New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 PM Spread: Patriots -8.5

Patriots -8.5 Moneyline: Patriots -450; Texans +350

Patriots -450; Texans +350 Over/under: 39.5

39.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 17, Texans 0

Week 6 – Houston Texans lose 31-3 to Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM Spread: Indianapolis -10

Indianapolis -10 Moneyline: Texans +375; Colts -500

Texans +375; Colts -500 Over/under: 43.5

43.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 16

Week 7 – Houston Texans lose 31-5 to Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4:25 PM Spread: Arizona -20.0

Arizona -20.0 Moneyline: Texans +1100; Cardinals -2500

Texans +1100; Cardinals -2500 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 42, Texans 10

Week 8 – Texans lose 38-22 to Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM Spread: Rams -15.5

Rams -15.5 Moneyline: Rams -1300; Texans +750

Rams -1300; Texans +750 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 48, Texans 12

Week 9 – Houston Texans lose 17-9 to Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1:00 PM Spread: Miami -5.5

Miami -5.5 Moneyline: Houston +200; Miami -250

Houston +200; Miami -250 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Texans 20

WEEK 10 BYE

Week 11 – Houston Texans win 22-13 over Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 PM Spread: Tennessee -10

Tennessee -10 Moneyline: Houston +350; Tennessee -475

Houston +350; Tennessee -475 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 28, Texans 10

Week 12 – Texans lose 21-14 to New York Jets

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM Spread: Houston -2.5

Houston -2.5 Moneyline: Jets +120; Texans -145

Jets +120; Texans -145 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Jets 28, Texans 17

Week 13 – Texans lose 31-0 to Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:00 PM Spread: Colts -7

Colts -7 Moneyline: Colts -305; Texans +240

Colts -305; Texans +240 Over/under: 47

47 Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 36, Texans 13

Week 14 – Houston Texans lose 33-13 vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, Dec. 12

Sunday, Dec. 12 Spread: Texans +7.5

Texans +7.5 Moneyline: Colts -350; Texans +280

Colts -350; Texans +280 Over/under: 43.5

43.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 35, Texans 10

Week 15 – Texans topple Jacksonville Jaguars 30-16

When: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:00 PM Spread: Jaguars -4

Jaguars -4 Moneyline: Houston +165; Jacksonville -200

Houston +165; Jacksonville -200 Over/under: 39.5

39.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Jaguars 31, Texans 17

Week 16 – Houston Texans take down Los Angeles Chargers 41-29

When: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 PM Spread: Chargers -10

Chargers -10 Moneyline: Chargers -400; Texans +310

Chargers -400; Texans +310 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 41, Texans 13

Week 17 – Houston Texans lose 23-7 to San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 4:05 PM

Sunday, Jan. 2 at 4:05 PM Spread: 49ers -13.5

49ers -13.5 Moneyline: Houston +550; San Francisco -800

Houston +550; San Francisco -800 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 35, Texans 14

Week 18 – Houston Texans fall 28-25 to Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Jan. 9

Sunday, Jan. 9 Spread: Titans -10

Titans -10 Moneyline: Tennessee -450; Houston +340

Tennessee -450; Houston +340 Over/under: 44

44 Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 34, Texans 24

