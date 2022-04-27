2022 NFL Draft tracker: Grading each first-round pick with live updates

Check this page continually for our updated 2022 NFL Draft tracker. It will be updated throughout the event with grades for each pick and potential blockbuster trades set to take place.
When is the 2022 NFL Draft?
The annual event will be live from the famed Las Vegas Strip starting Thursday evening and concluding Saturday afternoon.
ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will be live from the scene with the first round starting Thursday at 8:00 PM EST. Saturday’s action will include the second and third rounds starting at 7:00 PM EST. Meanhile, the final four rounds will start Saturday at 12:00 PM EST.
Related: Top 2022 NFL Draft prospects
Who is attending the 2022 NFL Draft?
When checking in on our updated NFL Draft tracker, it’s important to be familiar with some of the big names that could be headed to your city. The league announced the prospects that it has invited to attend the annual event in Las Vegas. Here they are.
- QB Malik Willis (Liberty)
- QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss)
- WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
- WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)
- WR Drake London (USC)
- WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)
- OT Evan Neal (Alabama)
- OT Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)
- OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)
- OG Zion Johnson (Boston College)
- DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)
- DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)
- DE Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State)
- DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)
- DT Jordan Davis (Georgia)
- DT Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)
- LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)
- LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia)
- CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (Cincinnati)
- CB Kyler Gordon (Washington)
- S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)
Related: Updated 2022 NFL mock draft
As each player comes off the board, we’ll provide our NFL Draft tracker with grades for all 32 first-round selections and trades that will take place.
2022 NFL Draft tracker (first-round picks)
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
Related: Full 2022 NFL Draft order
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants (via Bears)
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)
10. New York Jets (via Seahawks)
Related: Updated NFL Draft rumors
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Houston Texans (via Browns)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Dolphins)
Related: Top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft
16. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
19. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Related: 6 blockbuster trades we could see during 2022 NFL Draft