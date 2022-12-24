NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Buffalo Bills No. 1, Browns and Titans plummet

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best NFL team in 2022? Week 16 made everything more complicated with the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Dallas Cowboys, sparking debate about the top Super Bowl contenders right now and shaking up the Week 17 NFL power rankings.

Saturday provided a handful of surprises. The Carolina Panthers stunned the Detroit Lions and the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans fell at home to a Houston Texans roster that everyone assumed had given up.

There were also plenty of matchups in Week 16 with playoff implications. By defeating the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are one win away from hosting a playoff game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys vs Eagles thriller kept the battle for home-field advantage in the NFC alive heading into Week 17.

Let’s dive into the latest NFL power rankings.

32. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have suddenly turned competitive losses into a win. It now puts them in jeopardy of losing the No. 1 overall pick, the right to draft franchise-caliber quarterback Bryce Young. We always like the fire from players and they have no reason to tank, but Houston needs the No. 1 pick.

31. Chicago Bears

It’s an eight-game losing streak for the Chicago Bears and the tank is fully on. There should already be excitement for the offseason with more than $100 million in cap space, but landing the No. 1 pick and being able to trade down would be another ingredient for a perfect Step 2 of the rebuild by Ryan Poles.

30. Arizona Cardinals

It’s all coming apart for the Arizona Cardinals. The feeling that Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have issues is confirmed and it’s evident the Cardinals’ problems go all the way to the top. As a dismal season draws to a close, fans can look forward to everyone but the quarterback and owner getting swept out.

29. Denver Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett can’t get the credit for the signs of life we’ve seen from the Denver Broncos. There’s no reason to because he gave up play-calling duties weeks ago and requires assistance with game management. If anything, the recent performances show that Denver can accomplish more with a better head coach.

28. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts seem to be preparing to end the Jeff Saturday experiment, with reports that he doesn’t expect to keep the gig and that owner Jim Irsay already has a coaching target in mind. It leaves one question, will general manager Chris Ballard be fired for building this roster?

27. Los Angeles Rams

Where there is smoke there’s fire. The buzz around the league about Sean McVay potentially stepping away is building. It’s hard to blame him considering the state of the Los Angeles Rams roster and its inability to fix it anytime soon. If McVay walks away, it’s not unreasonable to think Aaron Donald follows him out the door.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Things looked relatively positive for the Atlanta Falcons after an overtime victory on Oct. 30 moved them to 4-4. Since that win, Atlanta is 1-6 and it hasn’t scored 20 points in a game since before Thanksgiving. At some point, it might be time to evaluate Arthur Smith’s future.

25. Las Vegas Raiders

It’s over for Derek Carr. He delivered one of his worst performances in years in a must-win situation on the national stage. None of this excuses Josh McDaniels, whose second-half gameplans repeatedly fail, Carr is just the easiest to move.

24. Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is averaging 175.75 passing yards with a 69.2 QB rating in his first four starts. That’s the $230 million Cleveland Browns quarterback, performing far worse than Jacoby Brissett did as the starter. After facing outside criticism after the Watson trade, the rage from the fan base will show up if Watson doesn’t turn things around quickly.

23. Seattle Seahawks

It all unraveled so quickly for the Seattle Seahawks, seemingly falling apart thanks to the trip to Germany. None of that is to take away from how bright the Seahawks’ future is, but this second-half collapse is just a disappointing finish after a thrilling start.

22. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are keeping their season alive, taking advantage of a softer stretch in their schedule to give fans hope for the playoffs. Unfortunately, upcoming matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers could squash those faint hopes quickly.

21. Tennessee Titans

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday’s performance from the Tennessee Titans offense will certainly put a nail in the coffin for Todd Downing generating any head-coaching interest. A quality defense has been wasted and Tennessee is ready to choke away the AFC South.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin really might win eight games with this team. There’s a long list of accomplishments on his resume as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, but this recent stretch and how he has helped keep a relatively weak roster in the playoff race is simply remarkable.

19. Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen enough, Steve Wilks needs to be the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2023. It feels like a guarantee if the Panthers win the NFC South, but he’s shown more than enough leadership and influence on this team to have the interim tag removed.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The most disappointing NFL team of the 2022 season is finally nearing its end. Of course, because the NFC South is the worst division in football, Tom Brady and Co. still have a shot to host a playoff game. The Panthers are the NFL’s only hope of that not happening.

17. Green Bay Packers

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everything the Green Bay Packers needed to happen on Saturday to improve their playoff hopes fell into place. It still feels off that a team that hasn’t played like a postseason contender in months could suddenly be 0.5 games back of the No. 7 seed. But if the Packers find a way to beat the Miami Dolphins, that’s exactly the position Green Bay will be in.

16. New York Jets

Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The quarterback selected with the No. 2 pick prevented them from fulfilling their potential. Zach Wilson is a draft bust and the insistence from the front office and coaches to not acknowledge their mistake until it was too late proved costly. It’s realistic to think the Jets go from 6-3 to 7-10 and that should turn on the pressure for Joe Douglas to find a legitimate QB this spring.

15. New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

An admirable comeback against a Super Bowl contender doesn’t change the view of the New England Patriots offense. There’s a reason Bill Belichick is drawing criticism from around the league, but at least there is already an offensive coordinator candidate emerging for 2023.

14. Washington Commanders

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders didn’t emerge with a victory, but fans should be even happier about the increasing likelihood that Daniel Snyder sells the team. If that isn’t enough to generate good feelings on Christmas, the receiver trio of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel is going to be an alluring draw for a quarterback this offseason.

13. New York Giants

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll keeps squeezing every ounce of competitiveness, fight and talent as he can get out of the New York Giants roster. The losses are beginning to pile up, but New York’s future is bright because the talent will only get better as the front office starts building out the roster.

12. Detroit Lions

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina literally ran all over the Detroit Lions, turning 43 carries into 320 yards. Styles make fights and the Lions left the field on Saturday with their tails tucked between their legs. After so many impressive wins, this ugly loss now brings everything that happened before it into question.

11. Baltimore Ravens

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff spot, but we’re still waiting to find something that makes us believe in this team as a legitimate threat in January. Getting Lamar Jackson back would seemingly help, but he might not be 100% after a PCL sprain and Greg Roman’s offense didn’t look good even when Jackson was healthy.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling, tearing through the second half of their schedule with four wins in five weeks. It’s not just the improvement in the NFL standings that stands out, Jacksonville beat Baltimore, Tennessee, Dallas and New York. If the Jaguars win the AFC South, which is becoming increasingly likely, Trevor Lawrence makes this a dangerous playoff team.

9. Miami Dolphins

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins head into Sunday with an 81% chance of making the playoffs, they hold fate in their hands. Of course, we’ve seen Miami freeze up in situations like this one before. It feels different this year with Mike McDaniel, but that won’t be known for sure until the Dolphins beat Green Bay on Sunday.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Look out for the Los Angeles Chargers. Winners of three of their last four games, Los Angeles is riding into the easiest stretch of its schedule with All-Pro defenders Derwin James Jr. and Joey Bosa almost back. We still might not love the Chargers’ play-calling offensively, but throws like the one Herbert made on the game-winning drive show how dangerous Los Angeles can be. Pre-MNF)

7. Minnesota Vikings

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have set an NFL record for the most one-score wins (11) in league history. Many still aren’t ready to buy into this team completely, but Justin Jefferson is legitimately the Hall of Fame-caliber player who gives this team a shot to win on any given week.

NFL power rankings: Who will win the Super Bowl?

6. Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys fans won’t love seeing a lack of movement in the NFL rankings prior to Week 17, but it did require four takeaways and a backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles to lose this one. In fairness, Dallas also lost the previous matchup because it didn’t have Dak Prescott. So, it comes down to ranking the best NFL teams by the level of trust in the playoffs and Dallas is last.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday can be viewed as a step in the right direction for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, shutting down Seattle’s offense and taking away just about everything Geno Smith. However, one game isn’t going to completely erase the reservations about Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes can carry a team to a Super Bowl, but there is ample evidence to suggest the Chiefs’ defense won’t let him get there.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have all the ingredients to make another Super Bowl run, but their secondary showed a few vulnerabilities against Washington. Many around the NFL also believe the crash is coming for Brock Purdy and if there is a Lombardi Trophy on the line we bet on the QB.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

An explosive first-quarter performance proved to be all the Cincinnati Bengals needed on Christmas Eve. Look at what happened to New England, one of the best defenses in the NFL, when it couldn’t put pressure on Joe Burrow. Cincinnati’s defense is far superior to Kansas City’s unit and Burrown gives the Bengals a legitimate shot to beat anyone on a Super Bowl run.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All things considered, Philadelphia should be just fine with a one-score loss in Dallas considering all the circumstances. Even with Jalen Hurts expected to miss Week 17, the Eagles remain in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, the injuries suffered on Saturday could influence projections for this team.

1. Buffalo Bills

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

No one can question if the Buffalo Bills can win in playoff weather. For two consecutive weeks, we’ve seen one of the best NFL teams prove it can defeat opponents in a variety of ways in frigid temperatures. That’s a quality some of their playoff foes don’t bring to the table. Now, we get a Week 17 battle against Cincinnati that everyone should hope is a playoff preview.