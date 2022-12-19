Indianapolis Colts expected to pursue Jim Harbaugh for head coach in 2023

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made an unconventional hire by naming Jeff Saturday as interim coach to replace Frank Reich. When the Colts coaching search begins in 2023, Indianapolis is expected to pursue Jim Harbaugh.

NFL teams have been eyeing Harbaugh for months. While he stuck with the Wolverines this season, it only came after he was a co-finalist to become the Minnesota Vikings head coach. He turned it into a lucrative contract extension then coached Michigan back to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Jim Harbaugh coaching record (NFL): 44-19-1, 5-3 in playoffs

While he shot down speculation about becoming an NFL head coach in 2023 and expressed his desire to remain at Michigan, it came with a caveat. He also told reporters earlier this year that he has unfinished business in the NFL after his departure from the San Francisco 49ers.

Clearly still open to making a return in pro football, the Colts are the first team now being connected to Harbaugh for the upcoming offseason.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, NFL sources are convinced that Irsay will make a strong push to lure Harbaugh to become the Colts’ head coach in 2023.

A Midwest native, Harbaugh does have some experience with the Colts. He played quarterback for Indianapolis from 1994-’97. Far more importantly for Irsay, Harbaugh developed Andrew Luck at Stanford and the two remain very close.

However, the Colts might not be the best job available. Irsay comes with a history of being brash and he wanted increasing involvement with football decision-making this season. Indianapolis also lacks a franchise quarterback and it might not be in a position to land one based on the current 2023 NFL Draft order.

While those are factors working against the Colts, Irsay could offer Harbaugh the opportunity to serve as head coach and hand-pick a general manager to replace Chris Ballard. Gaining that authority in the front office with a top executive who would allow Harbaugh to help shape the roster could be enticing enough for him to leave Michigan.