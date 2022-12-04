NFL teams reportedly eyeing Jim Harbaugh for head-coaching gig in 2023

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has led his alma mater to the College Football Playoff as Big Ten champions for the second consecutive year. Once again, NFL teams are reportedly preparing to make another run at him.

Harbaugh, age 58, generated significant interest during the 2022 NFL coaching carousel. Targeted by both the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings, he emerged as a finalist along with Kevin O’Connell. Ultimately, Harbaugh remained at Michigan and O’Connell turned the Vikings into the best team in the NFC North.

Jim Harbaugh coaching record (NFL): 44-19-1, 5-3 in playoffs

While Harbaugh has previously closed the door publicly on an NFL return, it hasn’t stopped teams around the league from considering what it would take to land him.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, multiple NFL teams have already started doing background work on Harbaugh.

Only two NFL teams – Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts – have fired their head coaches this season. The Panthers’ coaching search is already underway, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if teams with full-time head coaches who haven’t been fired are the ones doing research on Harbaugh.

Research into Harbaugh shouldn’t take very long. In terms of his NFL resume, it’s remained the same since he left the league in 2014. The San Francisco 49ers went 36-11 in their first three seasons under Harbaugh, reaching the Super Bowl once.

He left the organization after a disastrous 2014 season, one headlined by a growing rift with ownership and a growing sentiment within the organization that change was necessary.

While Harbaugh’s personality and need to have thorough control over football operations can cause problems in the NFL, his track record speaks for itself. Both at the professional and collegiate levels, he won big games and did excellent work developing quarterbacks.

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL?

After returning to the Wolverines in 2022 following his flirtation with NFL teams, Harbaugh stated in February that he wouldn’t entertain a return to pro football again. However, the Michigan head coach later stated in September he had unfinished business in the NFL.

One NFL source told Rapoport and Pelissero that they believe Harbaugh will consider an NFL return in 2023. Furthermore, a source working with a team that could have a head-coaching vacancy said there is a belief Harbaugh would discuss an opening if the right situation became available.

There is no reason to believe he wouldn’t take it under consideration. After nearly landing the Vikings’ job this past offseason, it’s been made clear that Harbaugh would like a second chance to make up for his final season in San Francisco.

There will likely be at least five NFL head-coaching vacancies this offseason and Harbaugh could pick from a wide variety. If an opportunity came available to coach a team like the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys or Arizona Cardinals, he would certainly consider it given their quarterback situations.

Of course, Michigan has been through this before. It will allow Harbaugh to entertain offers from the NFL and see if he wants to make the jump. When the time comes, the Wolverines will likely offer Harbaugh a contract extension with a pay raise, keeping him at his alma mater. It happened in 2022 and no one will be surprised if history repeats in 2023.