Grading college football coaching hires 2022-’23: Matt Rhule named Nebraska head coach

The coaching carousel is moving quickly with college football coaching hires being made faster than ever before. We’ll be grading every hire made in the FBS, ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Colorado Buffaloes.

This time of year is really like no other in professional or collegiate sports. Top programs coming off disappointing seasons fire their head coach, creating a coveted position that coaches across the country want. As we often see, the biggest Power 5 programs create vacancies at other programs by nabbing their head coach and key staff members.

The best available jobs in college football right now are the Auburn Tigers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Of course, that could change quickly depending on which programs are forced to dive into the coaching carousel when their head coach leaves for another job.

1. Nebraska Cornhuskers hire Matt Rhule

The moment the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule, he instantly became the No. 1 target for potential college football coaching hires. While his limited time in the NFL proved that level likely isn’t for him, the Nebraska Cornhuskers might have just landed one of the best coaches in college football and a perfect fit for their program.

Matt Rhule college record: 47-43

Rhule excels at building up mid-tier programs into consistent winners. He replaced Steve Addazio at Temple in 2013 and quickly went to work on building his first football program. After a 2-10 season, Temple rebounded with a 6-6 season followed by consecutive years with double-digit wins. Not only that, the Owls earned consecutive bowl appearances for the first time ever.

He then took over a job a program that seemed like an impossible fix. The Baylor Bears needed a complete reset after 2016, a challenge Rhule took on. Following a rough transition year (1-11 in 2017), Baylor rebounded with seven wins in 2019 followed by an 11-3 campaign in 2019.

Rhule also knows how to recruit, excelling at building a staff who excel at finding three-star gems. Both at Temple (Ryquell Armstead, Haason Reddick, Dion Dawkins, Jacob Martin) and Baylor, Rhule and his staff consistently proved they can build a quality team without five-star recruits. It’s exactly the type of coach the Cornhuskers need to become relevant again.

Grade: A

2. Jim Leonhard to become Wisconsin Badgers head coach

The Wisconsin Badgers knew quickly this season that things weren’t going to work out any longer with Paul Chryst. Firing him in early October allowed the program to conduct a trial run with Jim Leonhard at the helm, evaluating a rising coaching candidate who many believed would become an FBS head coach by 2023.

Clearly, Wisconsin’s boosters and athletic department are happy with the results. The Badgers posted a winning record during Leonhard’s stint as interim coach. Now, per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin is closing to naming Leonard the program’s full-time head coach for the 2023 season.

When evaluating all college football coaching hires, it’s worth considering what went wrong with the previous hire. As Jesse Temple of The Athletic reported in-depth, Chryst was too loyal to people who were part of the problem t Wisconsin. The Badgers’ recruiting was woeful, with only a small staff dedicated to recruiting and coaches asked to carry far too much weight.

Leonard provides the young energy and leadership that should mesh nicely with the Badgers’ locker room. He also knows the region well and embraces the Badgers’ traditions. What will dictate whether or not he’s successful is the resources made available for recruiting. There is an upside for this to be one of the best college football coaching hires in 2022-’23, but only if Wisconsin allows Leonhard to build a modern staff with greater resources toward recruiting.

Grade: B-

3. Charlotte 49ers hire head coach Biff Poggi

After going 12-36 in four seasons with Brad Lambert, the Charlotte 49ers made a necessary change in 2019. In came Will Healy, the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year. In three seasons at Austin Peay, the Governors went from 0-11 in 2016 to 8-4 the following year. After a 5-6 campaign in 2018, Charlotte hired Healy as its next head coach.

Things looked promising earl, with the 49ers winning a program-record seven games and earning their first bowl appearance. However, the program quickly fell off with Healy winning just eight of his next 26 games before being fired.

Instead of hiring a prominent name from the FCS or DII level, Charlotte went in a surprising direction. It hired Biff Poggi, a 63-year-old coach with limited experience at the collegiate level.

Poggi began his coaching career as an assistant for The Citadel in 1987. He then became an assistant at Gilman School (1988-’95) in Baltimore, Maryland before taking over as the program’s head coach. Poggi joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan as an analyst in 2016, then took over at Saint Frances Academy High School (2017-’20).

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our University of Michigan Football program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players. He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way.” Jim Harbaugh on Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic detailed Poggi’s influence on Harbaugh and how he has served as the Michigan coach’s right-hand man, most recently this season. In his role as associate head coach, Poggi worked closely with players and supported multiple coaches on the staff.

It’s a risky hire by Charlotte, betting on a head coach with very limited college experience. However, there is some upside if Poggi proves to be the Kevin O’Connell for Sean McVay, a trusted assistant who a top head coach relied upon heavily before they landed their own job.

Grade: C

College Football Head Coaching Vacancies

PROGRAM PREVIOUS COACH HIRE 2022 record Arizona State Sun Devils Herm Edwards TBD 3-9 South Florida Bulls Jeff Scott TBD 1-11 Colorado Buffaloes Karl Dorrell TBD 1-11 Auburn Tigers Bryan Harsin TBD 5-7 UAB Blazers Bill Clark TBD 5-6

