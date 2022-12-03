Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to become Colorado Buffaloes head coach

Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly making the jump to FBS coaching, on the verge of becoming the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach in 2023.

Sanders, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame, has enjoyed tremendous success at Jackson State. Named the SWAC Coach of the year in 2021, Sanders’ Tigers were SWAC champions and are on the verge of winning their second consecutive SWAC title.

The 55-year-old previously served as head coach at Prime Prep Academy (2012-’13), Triple A Academy (2015-’16) and Trinity Christian High School (2017-’20). Soon after taking over at Jackson State, the Tigers became one of the best teams at the FCS Division 1 level.

Deion Sanders coaching record: 26-5 in the last three seasons

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Sanders is preparing to exit Jackson State to take over as the next Colorado head coach. While no deal is official, Sanders is reportedly reaching out to players in the transfer portal and preparing his next coaching staff.

“They’re not doing a great job of hiding this. If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”:= Colorado Buffaloes staffer to Pete Thamel on the looming hire of Deion Sanders

The Buffaloes have fallen on hard times in recent years. Mel Tucker left for Michigan State after just one season as Colorado’s head coach. Karl Dorrell, brought in as his replacement went 4-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. However, the Buffaloes went 4-8 in 2021 and Dorrell was fired following an 0-5 start this season.

Deion Sanders salary: $5 million (reports)

According to ESPN, Sanders is expected to inform Tigers’ players following Saturday’s game that he is leaving for the Colorado job. He has received numerous inquiries from college football programs in recent years, including interest from South Florida.

The looming arrival of Sanders could have a major influence on Colorado’s recruiting. Jackson State landed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, and he made a significant impact as a freshman. Jackson State also landed Kevin Coleman, a four-star recruit and the No. 11 wide receiver prospect in the country.

Colorado Buffaloes recruiting 2023: 247 Sports’ No. 42 class in the country

Sanders is expected to be extremely active in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trails immediately after landing at Colorado. It remains very possible that quarterback Shedeur Sanders – 3,063 passing yards and 37 total touchdowns in 2022 – transfers to join his father.