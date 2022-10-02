Wisconsin parts ways with coach Paul Chryst

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin dismissed coach Paul Chryst on Sunday night following a disappointing start to the season.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will take over as interim head coach.

The Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 34-10 loss to Illinois on Saturday. They also fell to Ohio State and Washington State earlier in the season.

“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a statement. “Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin.”

Chryst, 56, was in his eighth season at Wisconsin. He led the Badgers to a 67-26 record, including a 43-18 mark in Big Ten play. Wisconsin also finished as champion or co-champion in the conference three times (2016, 2017, 2019) under Chryst.

He helped the Badgers win 10 or more games on four occasions, but was just 15-10 since the start of the 2020 season.

Wisconsin will travel to Evanston, Ill., next weekend for a meeting with Northwestern as they try to bounce back from the loss against the Illini.

