Denver Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Los Angeles Rams’ Oday Aboushi fought after game

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After the Los Angeles Rams pummeled the Denver Broncos defense in Sunday’s 51-14 victory, edge rusher Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi got into a fight as teammates shook hands at midfield.

Denver’s defense had its worst performance of the season, surrendering 388 total yards, 26 first downs and five touchdowns to one of the worst offenses in the NFL. While a majority of the Broncos’ players put their emotions to the side while exchanging handshakes with the Rams, Gregory sparked a fight at the 50-yard line long after the game ended.

Randy Gregory stats (2022): 20 total pressures, 12 tackles, two sacks

As detailed by Pro Football Talk, Gregory approached Aboushi and started getting into his face and challenging him. When the Rams’ offensive lineman turned away to shake hands with Broncos’ tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory threw a punch and hit Aboushi in the head.

Aboushi, wearing his helmet, swung back at Gregory. Players from both teams immediately rushed in, pulling the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman away from the scene while others worked to calm down Gregory.

Rams’ linebacker Bobby Wagner and Broncos’ outside linebacker Baron Browning stepped in as peacemakers, speaking to Gregory and slowly guiding him away from the situation. Asked by reporters about the midfield confrontation, Gregory admitted to hitting Aboushi.

“Y’all want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did.” Denver Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory on fight with Los Angeles Rams’ offensive lineman Oday Aboushi

Gregory could face a suspension from the NFL as the instigator of the fight and for throwing the first punch. Because Aboushi retaliated, he would likely be subject to a fine.