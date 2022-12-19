Best Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2023

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury received a contract extension in March 2022, just weeks after the team’s second-half collapse ended in an ugly first-round playoff exit. Less than a year after extending Kingsbury through 2027, he could be fired.

The decision itself to hire Kingsbury in January 2019 generated criticism. He accepted the USC Trojans’ offensive coordinator position weeks earlier after being fired by Texas Tech following the 2018 season. In six seasons as the Red Raiders’ coach, including three with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kingsbury went 35-40 as a college head coach.

Kliff Kingsbury coaching record (NFL): 28-34-1

Despite lacking any NFL coaching experience, Arizona took a chance with the hope it found the next Sean McVay. The team looked promising at times, starting 5-2 in 2020 and 9-2 last season, but a lack of second-half adjustments, poor coaching and a fracturing relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray have likely doomed Kingsbury.

Considering general manager Steve Keim is likely on his way out, Arizona seems poised to hit the reset button. A new general manager will want to pick his head coach and the 2023 offseason provides owner Michael Bidwill with a chance to start fresh.

Let’s evaluate the best Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury.

Sean Payton, former New Orleans Saints head coach

The Cardinals’ coaching search will likely begin with the loftiest target. Sean Payton wants to return to the sidelines in 2023 if the situation is right. It’s clear he only wants to coach on the West Coast and he will only consider a franchise with a high-end quarterback. Arizona immediately checks off both boxes, with Murray showing more than enough talent when healthy for Payton to build his offense around.

We’ll start with the biggest hurdle for the Cardinals. Payton’s salary demands are expected to be massive, a price that might make Bidwill very uncomfortable. He is also still under contract with the New Orleans Saints and trade negotiations to acquire Payton’s brilliant offensive mind and well-known leadership start at a future first-round pick.

It could easily all be worth it. Even with a statue quarterback in the declining Drew Brees, Payton orchestrated one of the best NFL offenses for years in New Orleans. He also boasts a great eye for coaching talent, which would also help Arizona. Building an explosive offense and taking advantage of playing indoors is what Payton does best, making him a great fit at a costly price.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Ben Johnson is one of the top NFL coaching candidates in 2023. The 36-year-old Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is the man behind one of the best stories of the 2022 season. Through their first 14 games, Detroit’s offense ranked fifth in scoring (26.4 PPG), fourth in yardage (375.1 total ypg) and 11th in third-down conversion rate (42.3%).

Consider how many around the NFL viewed Jared Goff a year ago. Some viewed his contract as one of the worst in football and no one thought he had a future in Detroit. Suddenly, Goff is under consideration for a Pro Bowl selection and he is expected to be the Lions’ quarterback in 2023.

Johnson isn’t just elevating a quarterback who everyone wrote off. He is also responsible for an offense that ranks sixth in second-half scoring (12.5 PPG), seventh in points per play (0.41), third in red-zone touchdown rate (70.6%) and is a top-10 offense in Football Outsiders’ DVOA.

This is precisely the type of coach fans should want pulling the strings for the Cardinals’ offense. Johnson isn’t being elevated by a future Hall of Fame passer nor is he making this happen with perennial All-Pro weapons. Someone who can design game-winning plays like this against an elite defense deserves to be a head coach.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines head coach

It’s not unreasonable to think the Arizona Cardinals will want to invest in a proven commodity. The last big gamble didn’t pay off and with $230.5 million invested into Murray, Bidwill must get this hire right to salvage the biggest deal he’s ever made. Jim Harbaugh could fit the bill.

While Harbaugh loves coaching at Michigan, Arizona could offer him a unique opportunity. He stated that there is unfinished business in the NFL, especially after how things ended with the San Francisco 49ers’ organization. Not only could the Cardinals offer Harbaugh the opportunity to coach and build the roster, letting him pick the general manager, it could be done in the NFC West.

Jim Harbaugh NFL record: 44-19-1

San Francisco’s offense ranked top-10 in scoring in each of his first two seasons (2011-’12) and his work with Andrew Luck, Colin Kaepernick and now J.J. McCarthy speaks for itself. Arizona would need to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in football, but he would be cheaper to land than Payton and the results could be just as promising.

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach

Every NFL coaching search has a wild card candidate, someone who fans aren’t familiar with until the person suddenly receives an interview. While Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson might not be as popular of a target as Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, this is a name to monitor closely.

Before landing in Philadelphia in 2021, Johnson served as the Florida Gators’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In his lone season as Florida’s head of the offense, it had one of the best offenses in college football. All of this was accomplished with Kyle Trask (4,283 yards, 43-8 TD-INT) under center.

Florida Gators offense (2020): 378.6 pass ypg (1st in FBS), 26.3 first downs per game (8th), 7.3 yards per play (9th), 39.8 ppg (13th)

Johnson then saw an opportunity to prove himself in the NFL, working directly with quarterback Jalen Hurts. A season after Hurts completed just 52% of his passes with a 77.6 QB rating across 148 attempts, he became an efficient starter. Now, Hurts is in the NFL MVP race and he has made it clear how big of a role Johnson is playing in this career explosion.

Philadelphia Eagles offense (2022): 29.4 PPG (2nd in NFL), 104.3 QB rating (2nd), 8.2 yards per attempt (2nd), 67.1% completion rate (4th), 31.5% Pass DVOA (4th)

Johnson did more with Trask in college and Hurts in the NFL than Kliff Kingsbury did with Mahomes at Texas Tech and Murray in Arizona. Turning 36 in February, Johnson is among the best Cardinals’ coaching candidates who should be considered.