Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘projected’ to be ready for 2023 NFL season

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is lost for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after tearing his ACL on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. Fortunately for Arizona, he might not be out as long as initially feared.

Murray went down moments into Monday’s game, suffering the non-contact leg injury on the third play of the Cardinals’ drive. As he was carted off the field, Arizona feared the timing of the ACL tear could sideline him for a portion of the 2023 season.

Related: NFL insider says ‘decent chance’ Arizona Cardinals clean house in 2023

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray is now tentatively projected to return for Week 1 next season. Doctors determined that he suffered a clean ACL tear, without suffering any damage to the other major ligaments. As a result, the timetable is for him to return in six to eight months.

“Kyler Murray suffered a clean ACL tear, with no damage to other ligaments in his knee. The non-contact injury did have an associated meniscus tear that will be stitched up to keep the integrity of the knee. But the ACL tear was as clean as possible.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on the specifics of Kyler Murray’s injury

It’s the best-case scenario for the Cardinals. As a disastrous 2022 season draws to a close, the Cardinals don’t have to head into the offseason with significant worries for the team being held back because they must start a backup quarterback in 2023.

However, the franchise still isn’t completely in the clear. While the recovery timetable from ACL surgery is typically shorter for quarterbacks, Murray’s athleticism makes this a slightly different case. When he is cleared to play again, Arizona should reasonably expect his mobility and game-changing athleticism to be limited.

It’s an outcome that further complicates things for ownership. After signing general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury to contract extensions in 2022, both men are now on the hot seat. If Arizona can’t pull out of its tailspin, finishing with one of its worst records in franchise history, changes are possible.

Related: 5 difficult decisions facing Arizona Cardinals after Kyler Murray Injury