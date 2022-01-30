Ranking NFL head-coach openings: Jaguars take over top spot, Texans a bumbling mess

The coaching carousel is active once more with NFL head-coach opening across the league as teams clean house with the hope of turning things around next season. While every job is an opportunity and serving as a head coach is a chance no one would pass on, some jobs are better than others.

There are a variety of factors that influence how the NFL head-coach openings are ranked. Most importantly is the quarterback position with coaching candidates prioritizing teams that have a long-term starter. But cap space, draft picks, location and ownership will all play an important role in determining which teams land the top NFL coaching candidates.

Let’s examine the best NFL head-coach openings avaialble this offseason.

Best NFL head-coach openings in 2022

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a broad range in the rankings for NFL head-coach openings. Some view this as the worst vacancy in the NFL and there’s sound logic behind it. When multiple head coaches finish the year last in the NFL standings with the franchise getting the first pick in consecutive NFL Drafts, that says something about the organization. It also doesn’t help that Trent Baalke, who no one else in the NFL wants to work with, remains in the Jaguars’ front office.

With that acknowledged, there are extremely attractive elements to this job. While Trevor Lawrence struggled in his rookie season, nothing suggests it’s a work ethic or attitude issue and the talent isn’t questioned. A coach with a background in developing quarterbacks and tailoring an offense to fit his QB1’s strength will want to work with Lawrence.

But that’s not the only factor that will generate interest. The Jaguars are projected to have more than $50 million in cap space this offseason and Florida doesn’t have an income tax. Skill players on offense will sign with Jacksonville to be in a Lawrence-led offense while making tons of money. On the defensive side, Josh Allen and the No. 1 pick (Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux) can form a dangerous pass-rush combo. If that’s not enough, owner Shad Khan has displayed patience for coaches as long as they don’t violate NFL rules repeatedly.

2. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

After 16 seasons in the Bayou, the legendary Sean Payton has called it quits. In shocking news, Payton has informed the Saints he’s stepping away from his role.

Thus, starts a major changing of the landscape in New Orleans less than a calendar year after future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees retired.

This comes after the Saints’ first non-playoff season since all the way back in 2016 and will force general manager Mickey Loomis to chart a new path forward. With that said, the Saints are still a pretty darn attractive destination for potential head coach candidates. That includes current offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

New Orleans boasts a nice amount of talent on both sides of the ball, including star running back Alvin Kamara and a great offensive line. Defensively, Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore lead a group that ranked fourth in the NFL in points against this past season. With a ton of recent success and an attractive host city, the Saints will be a nice potential landing spot.

3 Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will be a fascinating team to watch this offseason. Firing both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman indicates there’s at least a possibility of a small rebuild. If that’s the case, a Kirk Cousins trade becomes inevitable and that leaves a new coach starting fresh with either a rookie quarterback from a shaky 2022 NFL Draft class, Kellen Mond or a stop-gap solution until the 2023 draft class arrives.

Then again, it looks like Super Bowl head coach Jim Harbaugh could be headed to the Twin Cities. That would change the dynamics in a big way, likely leading to Minnesota’s brass opting to remain relevant in the NFC Playoff race moving forward.

4. Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

When a head coach is fired and many around the NFL are baffled by the decision, that raises red flags for potential candidates. Granted, many around the league are used to team owner Stephen Ross making bad decisions. It’s because of Ross and concerns about Tua Tagovailoa that the Miami Dolphins are at the bottom of the list.

Flores was no longer sold on Tagovailoa after two seasons, believing he held the Dolphins back from reaching their potential. Based on how the second-year quarterback performed, shying away from deep passes and playing ultra-conservative football, Flores is likely right. But Ross chose Tagovailoa and that’s a major warning sign for potential coaches.

The right quarterback whisperer, paired with an upgraded offensive line, could help Tagovailoa improve in 2022. But even in that scenario, Ross hangs over this franchise. Because of his desire to have significant input on crucial football decisions and a history of bad management, this is the least desirable job out there. The truth is, the Dolphins might have been better off keeping Flores and trading Tagovailoa.

5. Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

What an absolute dumpster fire the Texans have become under owner Cal McNair. They boast the least-talented roster in the NFL and are without star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite this, David Culley was able to keep this team somewhat competitive during an otherwise lost 2021 season. His reward? Being used as the full guy and tossed out like trash after just one season.

Qualified head coach candidates are going to want to take a step back when considering interviewing with the Texans. Most thought that the issues were led by former head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien before he was fired late in the 2020 season.

That’s obviously not the case. The problems in Houston are widespread, and start right at the top. This is the least-attractive NFL head coach opening in eons. The fact that an individual by the name of Josh McCown with no coaching experience at the college or professional level is being considered for the job tells us everything we need to know about Houston.